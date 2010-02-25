5 Mar 2018
NME Awards 2010
-
1. NME Awards Agyness Deyn and Henry Holland
Agyness Deyn may be the only person in the world who can get away with a bowl hair cut - and even make it look good! The model rocked up to the NME Awards in a purple furry coat and leather jeans with her designer pal Henry Holland.
-
2. NME Awards Lily Allen
Lily Allen eschewed the trend for uber-rock chick at the NME Awards and donned a floaty cream floral shift dress and a pretty corsage in her hair.
-
3. NME Awards Jaime Winstone
Jaime Winstone was trendy at the NME Awards 2010 in an animal-print Dolce & Gabbana top, a cropped jacket and skinny jeans.
-
4. NME Awards Fearne Cotton
Fearne Cotton worked a strong, stripy look, teaming her sequin red and black dress with an equally glittery jumper. She finished the look with chunky boots and russet lips.
-
5. NME Awards
Celebs are really working the animal-print vibe and Jo Whiley got in the spirit too at the NME Awards 2010 in hot-pink printed dress by DKNY.
-
6. NME Awards Ke$ha
Ke$ha was sexy in a handkerchief dress teamed with a stand-out turquoise bangle at the NME Awards. She also worked the side-swept hairstyle totally rocking the celeb world.
-
7. NME Awards Marina Diamandis
Marina Diamandis showed off one hot figure in a sequin-adorned long black dress with dark nails and red lippie.
-
8. NME Awards Mark Ronson
Mark Ronson was cool in a blue checked shirt and leather jacket at the NME Award 2010.
-
9. NME Awards Pam Hogg
Fresh from showing her A/W 2010 collection at London Fashion Week, designer Pam Hogg stepped out at the NME Awards 2010 in a leather ensemble and her trademark yellow locks.
-
10. NME Awards Courtney Love
Courtney Love donned an-all black ensemble and ruby-red lippie at the NME Awards 2010.
NME Awards Agyness Deyn and Henry Holland
Agyness Deyn may be the only person in the world who can get away with a bowl hair cut - and even make it look good! The model rocked up to the NME Awards in a purple furry coat and leather jeans with her designer pal Henry Holland.
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018