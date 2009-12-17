5 Mar 2018
Nine New York Premiere
-
1. NINE 161209 Madonna and Lourdes
Madonna was joined on the red carpet by her daughter Lourdes. Madonna was slinky in a lace dress by D&G while Lourdes accessorised her Dolce & Gabbana dress with a multi-chain necklace, leather jacket and fingerless gloves that showed off her uber-hip Chanel Jade nailpolish.
-
2. NINE 161209 Madonna
Madonna arrived on the red carpet in New York wearing a black lace fitted cocktail dress from the D&G cruise 2010 collection with elbow length gloves and platform heels.
-
3. NINE 161209 Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn
Like mother like daughter. Kate Hudson arrived on the red carpet for the New York premiere of Nine with her mum and fellow actress Goldie Hawn. Kate looked stunning in a black and silver sequin embellished dress while Goldie went for a floor-length tiered gown and a white fur shawl.
-
4. NINE 161209 Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman went for classic black at the Nine premiere. She tied her long locks back into a side bun and showed off a gorgeous strapless dress with floral embellishment, no accessories and peep-toe heels.
-
5. NINE 161209 Fergie
Stacy Fergie Ferguson dazzled in an ethereal one-shouldered white gown with a silver jewelled belt and matching clutch for the Nine premiere in New York.
-
6. NINE 161209 Penelope Cruz
Penelope Cruz wowed in a stunning floor-length one-shouldered draped gown. Penelope teamed the gorgeous dress with curled locks, a black clutch and black heels.
-
7. NINE 161209 Marion Cotillard
Marion Cotillard went simple but stunning to the Nine premiere. She teamed her strapless embellished dress with a double-layered necklace and black box clutch.
-
8. NINE 161209 Naomi Watts
Naomi Watts chose a stand-out fuchsia dress for the Nine premiere. The actress teamed the statement-shouldered gown with a nude box clutch and matching peep-toe heels.
-
9. NINE 161209 Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen
Twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen bought their own individual style to the New York premiere of Nine. Both wore their hair in matching tousled styles with Mary-Kate opting for a colourful jacket and bright blue clutch while Ashley went for the warm option in a fur jacket, black satin jumpsuit and matching gloves.
-
10. NINE 161209 Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn
It was all smiles for mum Goldie Hawn and daughter Kate Hudson as they shared a joke on the red carpet at the Nine premiere. Kate was one of a number of stars who brought along family members to share the moment with.
-
11. NINE 161209 Daniel Day Lewis
Male lead in Nine, Daniel Day Lewis, was mobbed by fans at the New York premiere. The Hollywood star happily obliged fans by signing autographs and posing for pictures.
-
12. NINE 161209 Fergie
Fergie posed with her mum on the red carpet. Fergie wore a gorgeous one-shouldered white gown with a silver belt and rosy cheeks while her mum went for a black and silver edged jacket and dress for the Nine premiere.
-
13. NINE 161209 Daniel Day Lewis
Daniel Day Lewis donned a long grey coat to keep out the New York chills at the Nine premiere. He teamed it over a smart suit, blue tie and black hat.
-
14. NINE 161209 Judi Dench
Dame Judi Dench went for a chic floor-length velvet dress with a red peacock design shawl for the Nine premiere in New York.
-
15. NINE 161209 Kate Hudson, Penelope Cruz, Marion Cotillard and Nicole Kidman
Stars of Nine, Kate Hudson, Penelope Cruz, Marion Cotillard and Nicole Kidman posed for a foursome photo at the Nine premiere in New York.
-
16. NINE 161209 Tobey Maguire
Spiderman star, Tobey Maguire arrived on the red carpet in a sharp black suit and tie with his wife Jennifer for the Nine premiere.
