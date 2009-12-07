5 Mar 2018
Nine London Premiere
1. NINE 041209 Kate Hudson and Penelope Cruz
Wrap stars: Kate Hudson and Penelope Cruz stopped the teeth-chattering winter’s chill in its tracks by cosy-cool white coats thrown over their gorgeous gowns.
2. NINE 041209 Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman eschewed a glamorous gown for a sophisticated pleated cream miniskirt, teamed with a smart white jacket and vertiginous beige heels.
3. NINE 041209 Penelope Cruz
Penelope’s stunning Ralph Lauren gown in all its gorgeous glory! The actress stole the show in this beaded beauty with a ruffled hemline from the designer’s spring/summer 2010 collection. Love the classic drop earrings, too.
4. NINE 041209 Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson showed off her perfect legs in a beautiful corseted Atelier Versace fall 2009 gown with a ruffled skirt and long train.
5. NINE 041209 Daniel Day-Lewis
Daniel Day-Lewis, who plays the lead role in the new musical, rocked up in high-waisted pinstripe trousers teamed with a country-style embroidered shirt.
6. NINE 041209 Judi Dench
Dame Judi Dench was stylish in a colourful Betty Jackson dress. The veteran actress said of making the movie: ‘We had a wonderful time making the film. All the girls got on so well. There was never a split in the group and we all had lunch together when we were filming. It was so much fun working with them all and of course I've known Dan for years so it was a fantastic group.’
7. NINE 041209 Penelope Cruz and Kate Hudson
Coat tales: Penelope Cruz and Kate Hudson looked like snow queens as they huddled up on the red carpet.
8. NINE 041209 Keith Urban
Keith Urban was suited and booted in a pinstripe grey number as he hit Leicester Square to support wife Nicole Kidman at the premiere of her new movie, Nine.
9. NINE 041209 Penelope Cruz
Penelope Cruz stood out at the Nine premiere with her striking bronze make-up, subtly highlighted locks and that amazing Ralph Lauren ice-blue gown.
10. NINE 041209 Monica Cruz
Penelope’s sister Monica Cruz was the spitting image of her sibling with her earthy make-up and flowing brunette locks.
11. NINE 041209 Jasmine Guinness
Jasmine Guinness was unusual but elegant in a black gown with flashes of leopard-print and scarlet red.
12. NINE 041209 Tamara Beckwith
Tamara Beckwith rocked up wearing a satin puff-sleeved suit with a tapered leg and an on-trend lace top.
13. NINE 041209 Shingai Shoniwa
We love the Noisettes’ Shingai Shoniwa’s kooky style, and she didn’t disappoint in this futuristic LBD by David Kaom teamed with a bright orange bold-shoulderd bolero.
