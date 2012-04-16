Check out Kristen Stewart, Selena Gomez, Emma Stone and Katy Perry on the trendiest red carpet in Hollywood, PLUS, see who got slimed!
Nickelodeon's Kids Choice Awards 2012
-
1. Katy Perry
Katy Perry went for head-to-toe green at the Kids' Choice Awards, contrasting her neon look with her indigo-dyed ponytail.
-
2. Kristen Stewart in Stella McCartney
Kristen Stweart was leggy in lace at the Kids' Choice Awards but in typical K-Stew style, this confection looked anything but saccharine thanks to the addition of a nonchalant ponytail.
-
3. Emma Stone in Antonio Berardi
It may have been a kids' party at the Nickelodeon's 25th Annual Kids Choice Awards, but Emma Stone looked all grown up in a stunning architectural shell top and skater skirt by Antonio Berardi. Teamed with wedges by Alejandro Ingelmo, she showed her simple yet girly aesthetic off to perfection. Let's just hope she didn't get slimed!
-
4. Kristen Stewart
Congrats! Twilight beauty K-Stew scooped the gong for Best Movie Actress of the year at the ceremony.
-
5. Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone
On and off-screen couple Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield hit the stage as a duo to present an award.
-
6. Heidi Klum in Roland Mouret
Heidi Klum teamed her white bandage dress by Roland Mouret with a pair of killer suede over-the-knee boots. Is it hot in here or is it just us?
-
7. Will Smith and Halle Berry
Presenter Will Smith hit the audience to single out actress Halle Berry - who later got slimed! Poor Halle!
-
8. Taylor Swift in Maria Lucia Hohan
Country crooner Taylor Swift picked up the Big Help Award, which recognises stars for their philanthropic efforts.
-
9. Chris Colfer
Glee's Chris Colfer was looking casually cool on the red carpet in a T-shirt and navy jacket.
-
10. Taylor Lautner
Twilight hunk Taylor Lautner was awarded the Favourite Buttkicker award at the ceremony. Well deserved!
-
-
12. Robert Downey Jr and Miranda Cosgrove
Robert Downey Jr flanked actress and singer Miranda Cosgrave to present an award on stage.
-
13. One Direction
One Direction did us proud by winning two awards (Favourite UK Band and Favourite UK Newcomer) and performed to a raucous audience.
-
14. Nicki Minaj and Josh Hutcherson
Rapper Nicki Minaj was her usual colourful self as she joined co-presenter Josh Hutcherson on stage.
-
15. Michelle Obama in Wes Gordon
Clad in Wes Gordon, First Lady Michelle Obama was in the party spirit at the awards, which she attended with her daughters, Sasha and Malia.
-
16. Taylor Swift and Michelle Obama
Taylor Swift greeted First Lady Michelle Obama with a hug upon being presented the Big Help Award at the ceremony.
-
17. Katy Perry
Katy Perry had a quick change into a futuristic patchwork dress and was lifted high above the audience on a harness for her performance.
-
18. Michelle, Sasha and Malia Obama
Michelle Obama caused quite a stir when she hit the Kids' Choice Awards with her daughters Sasha and Malia in tow.
-
19. Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart looked like she was in the mood to boogie, showing off her her running man on the orange carpet!
-
20. Kiernan Shipka
Mad Men's Kiernan Shipka (aka Sally Draper) is all grown up and looking lovely in a bow shift dress and classic courts. We're loving her ballerina bun!
-
21. Jada Pinkett Smith, Jayden Smith, Willow Smith
Never ones to go unnoticed on the red carpet, the Smith clan was looking uber-trendy, with mum Jada Pinkett leading the pack in a hot pink jumpsuit.
-
22. Kelly Osbourne
Kelly O kept it classic in a LBD jazzed up with a pair of hot pink platforms - and her lilac locks, of course!
-
23. Katy Perry
Working a neon green bra top and skater skirt, Katy Perry strikes a pose on the orange carpet.
-
24. Justin Bieber
Oops! Looks like hitmaker Justin Bieber's just got slimed!
-
25. Heidi Klum and Chris Colfer
Heidi Klum and Chris Colfer may look the picture of elegance here but...
(click onto the next picture to see what happens next!)
-
26. Heidi Klum and Chris Colfer
... it all went downhill from there as the stylish duo got hit with green gunge!
-
27. Ashley Tisdale
High School Musical's Ashley Tisdale opted for an orange maxi-dress for the awards ceremony.
-
28. Andrew Garfield
Props to Andrew Garfield, who eschewed traditional navy and went for a burgundy suit! could it be fashionista Emma Stone's good influence?
-
29. Victoria Justice in Elizabeth and James
Victoria Justice was uber-cute in a coral pink shorts suit and killer grey booties. We heart!
