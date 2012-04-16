Nickelodeon's Kids Choice Awards 2012

Nickelodeon's Kids Choice Awards 2012
Gallery See All Photos Go
Rex
by: Joanna Cross
16 Apr 2012

Check out Kristen Stewart, Selena Gomez, Emma Stone and Katy Perry on the trendiest red carpet in Hollywood, PLUS, see who got slimed!

More Awards & Events

See All Latest News

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top