See A-listers including Kristen Stewart, Jessica Alba, Katy Perry and more walk the purple carpet at the 2013 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards...
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2013
-
1. Jessica Alba in Mary Katrantzou
2013 Nickelodeon Choice Awards
-
2. Kristen Stewart in Osman
2013 Nickelodeon Choice Awards
-
3. Selena Gomez in Oscar de la Renta
2013 Nickelodeon Choice Awards
-
4. Katy Perry in Herve Leger by Max Azria
2013 Nickelodeon Choice Awards
-
5. Khloe Kardashian
2013 Nickelodeon Choice Awards
-
6. Little Mix on the purple carpet
2013 Nickelodeon Choice Awards
-
7. Kylie Jenner
2013 Nickelodeon Choice Awards
-
8. Kesha on the puple carpet
2013 Nickelodeon Choice Awards
-
9. Kristen Wiig
2013 Nickelodeon Choice Awards
-
10. Kiernan Shipka in Rag & Bone
2013 Nickelodeon Choice Awards
-
11. Tom Daley on the purple carpet
2013 Nickelodeon Choice Awards
-
12. Kesha takes her brother down the purple carpet
2013 Nickelodeon Choice Awards
-
13. Steve Carell and Kristen Wiig pair up on the purple carpet
2013 Nickelodeon Choice Awards
-
14. Bella Thorne on the purple carpet
2013 Nickelodeon Choice Awards
-
15. Jayden and Willow Smith
2013 Nickelodeon Choice Awards
-
16. Ashley Tisdale
2013 Nickelodeon Choice Awards
-
17. Fergie
2013 Nickelodeon Choice Awards
-
18. Sandra Bullock and Neil Patrick Harris get slimed on stage
2013 Nickelodeon Choice Awards
-
19. Kristen Stewart prepares to get slimed
2013 Nickelodeon Choice Awards
-
20. Kristen Stewart puts her hands up on stage
2013 Nickelodeon Choice Awards
-
21. Kristen Stewart hugs Sandra Bullock
2013 Nickelodeon Choice Awards
-
22. Pitbull gets slimed
2013 Nickelodeon Choice Awards
-
23. Katy Perry wins Favourite Female Singer
2013 Nickelodeon Choice Awards
-
24. Josh Duhamel prepares for a stunt
2013 Nickelodeon Choice Awards
-
25. Nick Cannon and Josh Duhamel crash into a wall
2013 Nickelodeon Choice Awards
-
26. Johnny Depp wins Favourite Movie Actor
2013 Nickelodeon Choice Awards
-
27. Christina Aguilera performs
2013 Nickelodeon Choice Awards
-
28. Kesha performs
2013 Nickelodeon Choice Awards
-
29. Adam Sandler wins Favourite Voice From An Animated Movie
2013 Nickelodeon Choice Awards
-
30. Kesha waves to the crowd
2013 Nickelodeon Choice Awards
Jessica Alba in Mary Katrantzou
2013 Nickelodeon Choice Awards
