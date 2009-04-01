5 Mar 2018
Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards 2009
-
1. Cyrus K choice 30/03/09How gorgeous is Miley Cyrus's Sheri Bodel frock? The Hannah Montana star donned this angelic meets hippy white maxi-dress which featured soft tiers from top to bottom. Miley was one of the lucky winners of the evening and got a bit teary in her acceptance speech, saying; "I really thought I was going to lose. Unlike any other awards show, it's all because of you guys, so thank you guys so much." Awww!
-
2. Cosgrove K choice 30/03/09She may be only fifteen but Miranda Cosgrove already has a long list of TV and film credits to her name. Her biggest role yet has been in Jack Black's School of Rock and we're expecting great things from the teen. Doning a pretty printed frock and peep toe shoes the actress struck a pose as she headed into the awards.
-
3. Diaz K choice 30/03/09Cameron Diaz was her vivacious self as she headed into the Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards wearing ripped skinny jeans, Michael Kors top and mega watt smile. The actress was at the bash to present the big green hand award which recognises exceptional contribution to environmental issues. It's the first time Nickelodeon have included the gong and it was presented to Cameron's Gangs of New York co-star Leonardo DiCaprio. Congrats Leo!
-
4. Usher K choice 30/03/09Usher kept his cool at the Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards wearing his sunglasses throughout. The RnB star was keen to get into the spirit of things telling reporters that he'd love to slime his kids "they've always actually asked to be slimed, so I'm trying to figure out how to gather as much slime as I can. I don't know how much will fit in my pockets, but maybe I can take some home and give them a little treat."
-
5. Ferrera K choice 30/03/09We're loving America Ferrera's flutter-sleeved frock; the coral pink colour is a wardrobe must for SS09! The Ugly Betty star has been spreading her acting wings and her latest profject sees her taking a lead role in DreamWorks' animated adaption of How To Train Your Dragon; a mythical adventure based on a book by Cressida Cowell.
-
6. Efron Hudgens K choice 30/03/09Fresh from his appearance in London at the premiere of 17 Again, Zac Efron was back in LA and on the arm of his High School Musical sweetheart, Vanessa Hudgens. The pair were gorgeous as ever as they swept into the ceremony. Zac looking clean cut and casual in white T and trousers with Vanessa going for a sultry smokey-eyed look and with a huge cross pendant around her neck. High School Musical 3: Senior Year scooped the gong for best movie and Zac took to the stage to collect it. And it didn’t stop there; Vanessa was called up on stage to collect the prize for favourite movie actress.
-
7. Tisdale K choice 30/03/09There were more High School Musical stars in the house as Ashley Tisdale joined pals Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron at the Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards. Wearing a strapless black dress with a splash of sparkles across the front and some fierce shoe-boots, Ashley looked every inch the fashionista.
-
8. Lautner K choice 30/03/09Since vampire movie Twilight became a worldwide hit Taylor Lautner who plays Jacob in the films has been rocketed to international fame. Twilight was voted Best Book by Nickelodeon viewers and Taylor went up on stage to accept the award from Hugh Jackman and Sandra Bullock, just as the pair were doused in slime!
-
9. The Jonas Brothers K choice 30/03/09The Jonas Brothers Joe, Kevin and Nick made a crowd-pleasing appearance at the Nickelodeon Awards. The trio didn't hang around for the afterparty however, as they were required at the Viper Room where infamous celebrity blogger Perez Hilton was celebrating his 31st birthday. The brothers' birthday gift to Perez? They presented him an autographed guitar before serenading him with a rendition of Happy Birthday.
-
10. Fox K choice 30/03/09Transformers hottie Megan Fox donned a Thomas Wylde frock over skinny grey jeans all topped off with a shrunken biker jacket. The gorgeous actress was on presenter duties but managed to swerve the dreaded slime which anybody climbing on stage at the Nickelodeon awards risks. Ms Fox will soon be hitting cinema screens as she stars in the second film in the Transformers series.
-
11. Valletta K choice 30/03/09Supermodel Amber Valletta was joined by her equally blonde son, Auden, at the Nickelodeon awards. Giving the paps a victory sign as they posed for photos, the pair were ready to head inside and enjoy the show. Amber stayed true to her fashionable roots donning a zig-zag print dress by Preen.
-
12. Wentz K choice 30/03/09Fall Out Boy Pete Wentz made a stylish arrival on the orange carpet but attended without wife Ashlee Simpson. The rocker has a four month old son, Bronx with singer Ashlee and told reporters "Bronx is awesome, he's my little dude!" We love Pete's unique take on red carpet dressing; he teamed his denim jeans and jacket combo with bowtie and matching handkerchief.
1 of 12
Cyrus K choice 30/03/09
How gorgeous is Miley Cyrus's Sheri Bodel frock? The Hannah Montana star donned this angelic meets hippy white maxi-dress which featured soft tiers from top to bottom. Miley was one of the lucky winners of the evening and got a bit teary in her acceptance speech, saying; "I really thought I was going to lose. Unlike any other awards show, it's all because of you guys, so thank you guys so much." Awww!
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018