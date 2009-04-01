Fresh from his appearance in London at the premiere of 17 Again, Zac Efron was back in LA and on the arm of his High School Musical sweetheart, Vanessa Hudgens. The pair were gorgeous as ever as they swept into the ceremony. Zac looking clean cut and casual in white T and trousers with Vanessa going for a sultry smokey-eyed look and with a huge cross pendant around her neck. High School Musical 3: Senior Year scooped the gong for best movie and Zac took to the stage to collect it. And it didn’t stop there; Vanessa was called up on stage to collect the prize for favourite movie actress.