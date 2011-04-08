5 Mar 2018
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards
-
1. KIDS CHOICE AWARDS 2011
Miley Cyrus knows how to do laidback red carpet dressing. Looking super summer-ready at the Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards in LA, Miley wowed in a stunning Dolce & Gabbana floral floor-length gown. We love her lustrous wavy locks too! She scooped the coveted Favourite Movie Actress award.
-
2. KIDS CHOICE AWARDS 2011
Heidi Klum showed off her enviable pins in a divine Gucci black mini-dress with jewelled neckline at the Kids' Choice Awards. But her stunning look didn't last long, as the model was one of the unlucky celebs who got covered in green slime. Poor Heidi!
-
3. KIDS CHOICE AWARDS 2011
Sharing a joke with Glee star Cory Monteith, Selena Gomez scooped the award for Best TV Actress at the Kids' Choice Awards.
-
4. KIDS CHOICE AWARDS 2011
Funnyman Russell Brand gave a nod to his new movie Hop by making bunny ears as he arrived at the Kids' Choice Awards.
-
5. KIDS CHOICE AWARDS 2011
While brights were the trend on the red carpet, actress Rosario Dawson kept her look elegant and classic in a layered Fendi LBD.
-
6. KIDS CHOICE AWARDS 2011
Looking super cute in a ditzy heart print red, black and white Miu Miu mini-dress, Brit singer Pixie Lott hit the red carpet at the Kids' Choice Awards.
-
7. KIDS CHOICE AWARDS 2011
Selena Gomez looked cool and chic at the Kids' Choice Awards in a stunning Christian Costa top and white shorts teamed with cute Camilla Skovgaard blue sandals and a sparkly Lauren Merkin clutch.
-
8. KIDS CHOICE AWARDS 2011
How cute does Willow Smith look! Wearing a gorgeous gold playsuit, Willow was there to perform her songs on stage, and to support her brother Jaden.
-
9. KIDS CHOICE AWARDS 2011
Heidi Klum was one of the unfortunate celebs to get the green slime treatment at the Kids' Choice Awards. Nick Cannon did the honours. Let's hope she can get the stains out of her gorgeous dress!
-
10. KIDS CHOICE AWARDS 2011
Justin Timberlake was honoured at the Kids' Choice Awards for his work with charities, scooping the Big Help Award.
-
11. KIDS CHOICE AWARDS 2011
Looking as quirky as ever, Fergie and Will.I.Am along with the rest of the Black Eyed Peas opened the Kids' Choice Awards.
-
12. KIDS CHOICE AWARDS 2011
Fergie's other half Josh Duhamel played matchy matchy with his purple bow-tie and sunnies as he hit the red carpet at the Kids' Choice Awards. But just like Heidi Klum, Josh was one of the celebs to be slimed. Unlucky!
-
13. KIDS CHOICE AWARDS 2011
A born performer, Will Smith's daughter Willow worked the stage in an eye-popping orange outfit as she wowed the crowd with her hit songs 21st Century Girl and Whip My Hair.
-
14. KIDS CHOICE AWARDS 2011
Miley Cyrus was thrilled to scoop the award for Favourite Movie Actress at the Kids' Choice Awards.
-
15. KIDS CHOICE AWARDS 2011
Kim and Kourtney Kardashian teamed up with Kylie and Kendall Jenner to pose for pics at the Kids' Choice Awards. Kourtney wore a cream dress with a tan belt and tan sandals all by Alaia, while Kim wore a fuschia vintage maxi dress with Marni shoes.
-
16. KIDS CHOICE AWARDS 2011
Jaden Smith looked ready for action as he hit the red carpet at the Kids' Choice Awards. Wearing a retro-tastic pair of high-top trainers with a cool yellow-cuff blazer, Jaden scooped the Best Movie award for The Karate Kid.
-
17. KIDS CHOICE AWARDS 2011
Joe Jonas took his little bro 'Bonus Jonas' to the Kids' Choice Awards. We love their matching high-top trainers - so cute.
-
18. KIDS CHOICE AWARDS 2011
Mel B went for an ultra colourful mini-dress as she posed for pics with her two gorgeous kids. How adorable is Angel and her pink bow!
-
19. KIDS CHOICE AWARDS 2011
School of Rock actress Miranda Cosgrove looked all grown-up in a pretty pink Miu Miu prom-style dress. We love her buckled Mary Jane style heels.
-
20. KIDS CHOICE AWARDS 2011
Mariah Carey's other half Nick Cannon was ready to party as he hit the red carpet at the Kids' Choice Awards. He accessorised with a pair of headphones round his neck. How cool!
-
21. KIDS CHOICE AWARDS 2011
A lady who knows how to make an entrance, Paris Hilton signed autographs for fans as she arrived at the Kids' Choice Awards.
-
22. KIDS CHOICE AWARDS 2011
Posing for pics at the Kids' Choice Awards, Paris Hilton worked a cream Opening Ceremony high-neck mini-dress, while sister Nicky Hilton looked stunning in a sculpted Proenza Schouler dress teamed with Brian Atwood nude pumps.
-
23. KIDS CHOICE AWARDS 2011
Black Eyed Peas singer Will.I.Am and Vampire Diaries actress Arielle Kebbel had a blast at the Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards. How cool are Will's retro shades!
-
24. KIDS CHOICE AWARDS 2011
Working her trademark rock-chic look, Gossip Girl actress Taylor Momsen arrived at the Kids' Choice Awards in a buckled leather jacket and mega stacked patent platforms.
