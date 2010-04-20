5 Mar 2018
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards
1. Nickelodeon Rihanna
Rihanna wore a pleated nude-hued Christian Dior dress with Brian Atwood heels at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards and showed off a brand new hair colour. Rihanna was the first artist to take to the stage at the bash and she made a quick wardrobe change before kicking off her stage appearance with Hard followed by current hit Rude Boy and Don't Stop the Music.
2. Nickelodeon Cory Monteith
Glee hottie Cory Monteith kept things casual in jeans, hoody and leather jacket as he walked the orange carpet at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. Cory and fellow Glee star Lea Michele were charged with presenting the prize for Favourite TV Actor to Dylan Sprouse.
3. Nickelodeon Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez came over all sassy for her appearance at the Nickelodeon Awards in this egg yolk-yellow Christian Cota dress. She cinched it with a gold belt and added vertiginous glamour with Sergio Rossi gladiator sandals. We love this look on Selena… Teamed with a chunky braid it's a perfect look for a hip young starlet.
4. Nickelodeon Zoe Saldana
Avatar actress Zoe Saldana went for smart-casual in Nobody jeans, grey blazer and white vest top teamed with matching white peep-toe heels.
5. Nickelodeon Taylor Lautner
Twilight heartthrob Taylor Lautner proved to be the Nickelodeon Kids' favourite film star hunk as he went away with the award for Favourite Movie Actor. Not only that, along with Kristen Stewart he was voted as part of the Cutest Couple. Awww!
6. Nickelodeon Beckhams
The Beckham boys weren't going to miss out on the opportunity to check out some of their favourite stars even if Mum and Dad weren't able to join them. Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz Beckham were one cool trio as they made their way into this year's Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.
7. Nickelodeon Tyra Banks
Tyra Banks went for the bright and beautiful look in this tomato-red fitted dress teamed with sunshine-yellow heels and clutch bag. A slick of matching red lipstick finished the bold look.
8. Nickelodeon Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber proved to be the hot new popstar on the scene as a heap of celebrities name checked him as the artist they were most looking forward to seeing at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. The sixteen-year-old Canadian popster performed his hit Baby and rapped the part usually performed by Ludacris. He later tweeted: "Great day today....had alot of fun and got to see some great friends. congrats to @selenagomez and all the other winners 2nite."
9. Nickelodeon Nikki Reed
Twilight actress Nikki Reed was pretty in spring florals at the awards wearing this adorable tiered dress by Cynthia Steffe. She teamed the girly frock with Jimmy Choo heels and a grey Salvatore Ferragamo clutch.
10. Nickelodeon Dev Patel
Slumdog Millionaire star Dev Patel was his smiley self as he walked the orange carpet at this year's Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards where he introduced teen singing sensation Justin Beiber to the stage.
11. Nickelodeon Melanie B, Stephen Belafone and family
Mel B brought her husband Stephen Belafonte and her whole brood to the Kid's Choice Awards.
12. Nickelodeon Katy Perry
Katy Perry brought the glitz in her showgirl corset dress at Nickelodeon. The singer didn't manage to avoid the traditional Nickelodeon Awards sliming as she was surprised by a stream of bright green gunge as she revealed Miley Cyrus as the Favourite Movie Actor.
13. Nickelodeon Nick Jonas and Demi Lovato
Nick Jonas and girlfriend Demi Lovato went public for the first time as they walked the orange carpet at Nickelodeon hand in hand. Talking to Access Hollywood Demi said: "We've never actually stepped out and held hands until today… You know, in front of people. It's fun though – he's really special." Awwww.
14. Nickelodeon Rosario
Rosario Dawson was pretty in a little white dress teamed with taupe accessories. She added bangles and hoop earrings for a chic finish to her outfit.
15. Nickelodeon Pixie Lott
Pixie Lott was cute in her Ashley Isham bustier dress and peep-toe heels. The Brit singer added a pop of colour with her bright orange nail polish.
16. Nickelodeon Jacki Chan, Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jaden Smith, Willow
Star of the new Karate Kid film, Jacki Chan joined Will Smith and family and, of course, his young Karate Kid costar Jaden Smith.
17. Nickelodeon The Jonas Brothers
The Disney dream team of the Jonas Brothers were in attendance at this year's awards ceremony. Looking dapper in their respective suited looks, Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas worked the superstar look in sunglasses as they made their way up the orange carpet.
18. Nickelodeon Mel B
Wow! Boy did Mel B look fabulous as she attended the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. Wearing a bubble hem skirt and off-the-shoulder top the Spice Girl added grey platforms and clutch bag for a perfect A-list look.
19. Nickelodeon Miranda Cosgrove
Starlet Miranda Cosgrove was at Nickelodeon wearing a cute wine-coloured ruffle dress by Project Runway winner, Christian Siriano. The young actress stars in iCarly, the TV programme that scooped the award for Favourite TV Show.
