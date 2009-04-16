Our favourite celebrity couple, Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson, were just two of the many celebrities to attend the Annual New Yorkers for Children Spring Dinner Dance. Miss Kruger had us all sighing at the sight of her gorgeous lilac Marchesa frock, which she teamed with a tiny box clutch and vertiginous peep-toe heels. Meanwhile, Joshua was his standardly stylish self, scrubbing up well in a tux and bow-tie.