5 Mar 2018
New Yorkers for Children charity dinner, New York
1. Kruger Jackson New Yorkers dinner 15/04/09Our favourite celebrity couple, Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson, were just two of the many celebrities to attend the Annual New Yorkers for Children Spring Dinner Dance. Miss Kruger had us all sighing at the sight of her gorgeous lilac Marchesa frock, which she teamed with a tiny box clutch and vertiginous peep-toe heels. Meanwhile, Joshua was his standardly stylish self, scrubbing up well in a tux and bow-tie.
2. Deeley Huston New Yorkers dinner 15/04/09Another cute couple to arrive were Cat Deeley and Jack Huston, who were making their debut red carpet appearance together as an item. Brit presenter Cat was radiant in a white pleated Alberta Ferretti gown with her million dollar smile and golden locks (well, she is a California girl now!) while actor beau Jack was dapper in his black suit and tie.
3. Rossum New Yorkers dinner 15/04/09There were some heavenly gowns on display at the New York gala, which was held to raise money for children in foster care. Emmy Rossum was pretty as a picture in this frothy tiered frock, with glittering embellished waistband. The Dragonball Evolution star finished off her look with a cute plaited up-do, droplet earrings and a sequinned clutch.
4. Rocha Posen New Yorkers dinner 15/04/09The feverishly fashionable pairing of Coco Rocha and Zac Posen hit the red carpet together as they arrived at the exclusive Mandarin Oriental Hotel. All in monochrome, model Coco donned a dramatic floor-sweeping frock — which naturally, was from Mr Posen’s own collection — while the designer decided to add a splash of colour to his ensemble with a deep red bow-tie.
5. Lezark New Yorkers dinner 15/04/09Ever fierce and forever fashionable, Leigh Lezark hit the red carpet donning this lust-worthy Chanel dress with heavily beaded shoulders and peplum-ed waist. The NY DJ accessorised with cage heels, super-shiny raven locks and a sultry glare.
6. Hartnett New Yorkers dinner 15/04/09Adding a touch of eye candy to the evening’s proceedings was Josh Hartnett. The actor dashed down the red carpet and into the lavish ballroom, where the VIP guests joined in a silent auction to benefit the New Yorkers for Children (NYFC) foundation.
7. Bryant New Yorkers dinner 15/04/09Joy Bryant arrived at the New York hotel covering up her ditzy floral print dress with a classic white coat. The model made her way inside to join the star-studded soiree, and perhaps bid on some of the many designer donations on offer from the likes of Gucci, Prada and Valentino.
