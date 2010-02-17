5 Mar 2018
New York Fashion Week Parties
1. SEVEN Henry Holland
Henry Holland is one of the British designers who has his label stocked by Seven in New York. The House of Holland designer donned a denim shirt with bow tie and hoody for the occasion.
2. SEVEN Little Boots
Hip New York boutique Seven celebrated its 10th anniversary at New York Fashion Week with a host of stars helping to get the party started. Seven is a multi-label boutique stocking a host of trendy designers some of whom helped host the party. Preen, Henry Holland, David Lindwall all attended while Little Boots performed and The Misshapes DJed.
3. SEVEN Henry Holland, Pixie Geldof and Agyness Deyn
Party kids on the fashion scene, Pixie Geldof and Agyness Deyn joined designer Henry Holland for a drink and a natter.
4. SEVEN Agyness Deyn
Agyness Deyn was her usual fashionable self as she attended the Seven party in a layered look of leather biker jacket over a coat with an outsized black scarf tucked into a waist belt. A black hat and on-trend satchel bag finished the look.
5. SEVEN Leigh Lezark and Geordon Nicola
Bringing their cool tunes to the Seven party were Leigh Lezark and Geordon Nicola aka The Misshapes.
6. SEVEN Peaches Geldof
Peaches Geldof has been doing the rounds at New York Fashion Week and attended the Seven boutique party in rock chick style, a bright blonde mane in place.
7. FASHION WEEK PARTIES 110210 Lady GaGa
Just when you think Lady GaGa can't shock any more, she goes and steps out covered head-to-toe in painted white bobbles. Yes, including her face. The only concession to colour was the on-trend bold pink lipstick. We salute you, GaGa!
8. FASHION WEEK PARTIES 110210 Chloe Sevigny
Chloe Sevigny opted for a low-cute LBD with a cool belted empire line at the amFAR Annual Gala to kick off New York Fashion Week.
9. FASHION WEEK PARTIES 110210 Lady GaGa
We just had to zoom in and get a closer look at Lady GaGa's bobble detail on everything from her military cap to her bra and coat. Her facial bobbles (did we just write that?) seem to be echoing the strands of pearls hanging from her cap, and slightly resemble those decorations you put on cupcakes. Hungry, anyone?
10. FASHION WEEK PARTIES 110210 Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana knocked our socks off at the amFAR New York Fashion Week bash in a high-necked tribal-print mocha dress with a cute prom-style silhouette and fierce embellished shoe boots.
11. FASHION WEEK PARTIES 110210 Brooked Shields
Brooked Shields worked romantic ruffles as she arrived on the red carpet at the amFAR bash, which was sponsored by MAC to benefit the AIDS Foundation. The actress was there to pay tribute to her late friend Natasha Richardson, who was honoured during the evening.
12. FASHION WEEK PARTIES 110210 Doutzen Kroes
Supermodel extraordinaire Doutzen Kroes channelled old-school Hollywood glamour in a ruched white gown with a plunging neckline.
13. FASHION WEEK PARTIES 110210 Karolina Kurkova
The amFAR Annual gala to kick off New York Fashion Week attracted a host of supermodels and celebs alike, and Karolina Kurkova showed off her model measurements in a pretty ruffled dress with a sheer top and a slim-fit jacket. Gorgeous.
14. FASHION WEEK PARTIES 110210 Cynthia Nixon
Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon donned a chocolate brown maxidress to the amFAR Annual gala to kick off New York Fashion Week.
15. FASHION WEEK PARTIES 110210 Iman
Sigh. Iman just gets more beautiful every time we see her. The star stole the the show at the amFAR Annual charity gala to kick off New York Fashion Week in an emerald floor-sweeping gown with a feathered bodice. Wow.
16. FASHION WEEK PARTIES 110210 Sigourney Weaver
Avatar star Sigourney Weaver chose an all-black number for the amFAR New York Fashion Week charity bash. Turquoise bangles and chandelier earrings made the outfit pop.
17. FASHION WEEK PARTIES 110210 Vanessa Redgrave and Joely Richardson
Joely Richardson and Vanessa Redgrave gave an on-stage tribute to their sister and daughter, the late Natasha Richardson, to whom the amFAR New York Fashion Week event was honoured.
18. FASHION WEEK PARTIES 110210 Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep arrived at the amFAR charity bash to kickstart New York Fashion Week in an ombre wrap dress and thick black coat.
19. FASHION WEEK PARTIES 110210 Kate Bosworth and Vanessa Paradis
Kate Bosworth and Vanessa Paradis were picture-perfect at the Chanel Rouge Coco Dinner.
20. FASHION WEEK PARTIES 110210 Leigh Lezark
Edgy-cool Leigh Lezark managed to make an LBD look stand-out at the Chanel Rouge Coco Dinner. Stunning.
21. FASHION WEEK PARTIES 110210 Rachel Zoe
Stylist extraordinaire Rachel Zoe arrived at the Chanel Rouge Coco Dinner at the Mark Hotel in beautiful wide-legged silk trousers and an embroidered cropped jacket.
22. FASHION WEEK PARTIES 110210 Kate Bosworth
We were blown away by Kate Bosworth's beauty at the Chanel Rouge Coco Dinner. She worked the flawless look - and the seriously trendy topknot - to absolute perfection.
23. FASHION WEEK PARTIES 110210 Richards
The Rolling Stones' Keith Richards' daughter Alexandra rocked up to the Chanel Rouge Coco Dinner in a cute star-print top and a waterfall long black coat.
24. FASHION WEEK PARTIES 110210 Kate Bosworth coat
As Kate Bosworth arrived at the Chanel Rouge Coco Dinner, she epitoimsed what the week's about: gorgeous glamour. She was simply stunning in spring 2010's floaty pastels and Christian Louboutin Maggie heels, and kept out in the NY chill in a warm but stylish woolly coat.
25. FASHION WEEK PARTIES 110210
Johnny Depp's partner Vanessa Paradis showed off her signature Parisian chic at the Chanel Rouge Coco Dinner held at the Mark Hotel in New York. With her perfect curls and see-through floral appliquéd top, she was sheer perfection.
26. FASHION WEEK PARTIES 110210 Margherita Missoni
New York Fashion Week has kicked off and the stylistas are already out in force. Margherita Missoni hit the Chanel Rouge Coco Dinner in an LBD and a so-now lace hair band.
27. FASHION WEEK PARTIES 110210 Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes worked a long statement coat at the Hermes men's boutique opening in New York, rocking a double-breasted fit-and-flare grey number.
28. FASHION WEEK PARTIES 110210 Kyra Sedgwick
Kyra Sedgwick was seriously cute with those curls and that cropped jacket and miniskirt combo at the Hermes men's boutique opening.
29. FASHION WEEK PARTIES 110210 Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon
Kyra Sedgwick was joined by hubby Kevin Bacon at the Hermes men's boutique opening, and he was cool in a velvet jacket and checked scarf.
