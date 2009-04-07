Gossip Girl star Chace Crawford smouldered for the cameras as he partied with pals at Fontainbleau. Fellow small screen star Frankie Delgado of The Hills was there to see in the new year in suitably starry style. We're keen observers of Chace's life and loves, so we were fascinated to discover that he's hit it off with Britain's own Leona Lewis since they filmed a music video together. Sadly for Chace, the lady is already spoken for as she's been dating the same guy since she was nine years old!