5 Mar 2018
New Year's Eve 2008 Celebrity Style
1. Lennox Allen Brown Adele New Year 01/01/09Year after year Jools Holland has been faithfully entertaining those who choose to stay in on New Years Eve with his annual hootenanny, and naturally, 2008 was no exception. This year Jools welcomed a stellar line-up of celebs to join in the celebrations, including Lily Allen, Adele, and the legendary Annie Lennox who sat together to enjoy the festivities following their own individual performances. The VIP-filled crowd also included names such as celebrity hairdresser James Brown, actress Imelda Staunton and comedian Al Murray.
2. Ting Tings New Year 01/01/09Despite being filmed a couple of weeks before the big night, Jools Holland's annual New Year's Eve show is always a delight. 2008 was a great year for the Tings Tings, and lead vocalist Katie White finished it in style with a show-stopping performance of their hit single 'That’s Not My Name'.
3. Allen New Year 01/01/09Lily Allen treated guests to her own take on an old favourite, singing 'The Lady is a Tramp' accompanied by the standard big live band. Lily showed off her sleek new image in a floor-length teal chiffon dress, teamed with poker straight locks.
4. Duffy New Year 01/01/09Jools Holland's Hootenanny saw performances from some of the hottest acts from 2008 alongside favourites from years gone by such as Stereophonics front man Kelly Jones, Motown legend Martha Reeves and Annie Lennox, who were joined by new kids Adele and Sam Sparro. But it was Welsh songstress Duffy who was the fairy atop the Jools Holland tree, as she performed her number one single 'Mercy' in this tiered strapless LBD.
5. Sims New Year 01/01/09A gaggle of celebrities partied at the A-list's favourite Miami venue, the ultra exclusive Fontainbleau hotel. Molly Sims was hosting her very own New Year's eve party at the resort's LIV nightclub. Clad in this suitably shimmering purple frock and a 2009 tiara, the Yes Man actress kicked off 09 in style.
6. P Diddy New Year 01/01/09
Sean P Diddy Coombs was another A Lister who partied at Fointainbleau in Miami. There are not many men who could get away so successfully with a white satin tux, but the rap mogul worked the bling look to the max. In typical Diddy style, there were no ordinary cocktails at his party… Ciroc Vodka martinis peppered with edible gold were the only beverages to be seen supping.
7. Delgado Crawford New Year 01/01/09Gossip Girl star Chace Crawford smouldered for the cameras as he partied with pals at Fontainbleau. Fellow small screen star Frankie Delgado of The Hills was there to see in the new year in suitably starry style. We're keen observers of Chace's life and loves, so we were fascinated to discover that he's hit it off with Britain's own Leona Lewis since they filmed a music video together. Sadly for Chace, the lady is already spoken for as she's been dating the same guy since she was nine years old!
8. P Diddy Levine New Year 01/01/09
Adam Levine of Maroon 5 fame hung out with muso buddy P Diddy at the New Year's Eve party he hosted at Fontainbleau. Diddy tore up the dancefloor with his DJ set as the crowd got into the party swing.
9. Simpson Wentz New Year 01/01/09
Ashlee Simpson and hubbie Pete Wentz headlined the PUREfection party at PURE nightclub inside the Caesar's Palace Hotel in Las Vegas. The proud parents had the night away from their new baby Bronx Mowgli, and were every-inch the perfectly coordinating couple in their tailored black-on-black ensembles, with Ashlee showing off her freshly reverted blonde locks.
10. Montag Pratt New Year 01/01/09Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt were another celeb couple in attendance at Caesar's Palace to welcome in the New Year. Heidi flaunted her curves in a skin-tight black and midnight blue mini-dress, whilst Spencer opted for a simple grey suit and shirt. ITALIC The Hills newlyweds were also joined by the entire Kardarshian clan for the big bash.
11. Perry New Year 01/01/09Our favourite songstress of 2008, Katy Perry, was playing host at the Gridlock party in LA. Katy was smiling as ever despite having just split up with Travis McCoy, lead singer of Gym Class Heroes. Still, Perry did a good job of showing him exactly what he was missing in a sexy LBD and a slash of red lippy.
12. Roberts New Year 01/01/09Our hotly tipped rising starlet of 2009 Emma Roberts was in attendance at the Gridlock New Year’s Eve party held by Katy Perry at the Paramount Studios in LA. We are big fans of this loose fitting navy blue dress, which the actress teamed with a thick black belt and a winning smile.
13. The Jonas Brothers New Year 01/01/09The Jonas Brothers caused chaos in New York on New Years Eve as they performed a live set to a packed-out Times Square. Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas joined host Ryan Seacrest and fellow vocalists Taylor Swift and Ludacris for the celebrations. Former US president Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary Clinton had the honour of pressing the button to start the famous New Year's Ball descent, which was watched by millions throughout America.
14. Fergie Electra New Year 01/01/09Black Eyed Pea's Fergie was busy holding a NYE party at The Venetian Hotel and Casino Las Vegas where she positively sparkled in her Cartier jewellery. Joining her for at the bash was Baywatch babe Carmen Electra who was actually hosting her own party at another nightclub; Electra made a quick wardrobe change into this azure Jenny Packham gown and headed to Fergie's do with boyfriend Rob Patterson in tow for a pap-pleasing appearance.
15. Suvari New Year 01/01/09Joining Fergie at her Las Vegas bash was American Beauty actress Mena Suvari who arrived with fiancé Simone Sestito. The actress caused quite a stir as she showed off her enormous engagement ring.
16. Longoria Parker New Year 01/01/09
Super-cute couple Eva Longoria-Parker and husband Tony Parker held a sophisticated soiree at their LA restaurant Beso to celebrate the dawning of 2009. The Desperate Housewives star was sporting new longer locks, and proved that you don't have to spend a million dollars to look a million dollars in this fab fringed Karen Millen dress.
17. Lohan Ronson New Year 01/01/09Lindsay Lohan and Samantha Ronson hosted a lavish party at hotspot Mansion nightclub in Miami. Following a successful year DJ-ing in clubs all over the world, Sam once more hit the decks to provide the tunes for the party-goers, whilst Lindsay danced the night away alongside her girlfriend in a sparkling black and gold patterned minidress.
18. Sevigny New Year 01/01/09In Miami, a Louis Vuitton-clad Chloe Sevigny was hostess with the mostest at Gansevoort South. She spent the following day chilling out on the beach of the exclusive Florida hotel.
