Neville Hair and Beauty is on the speed dial of many a celeb needing to look A-list fabulous fast. Sienna's gone blonde here, Liz Hurley loves the blow-dries and even Queen Rania of Jordan has been known to drop by.

The Belgravia super salon has just undergone a dramatic makeover of its own, with a six-figure-sum revamp and two extra floors.

And to celebrate they threw a lavish bash, attended by the likes of Yasmin Le Bon, Lisa Snowdon, Tara PT and Duncan James from Blue.

Guests were treated to pots of Earl grey and Victoria sponge - quickly moving onto champagne and sushi, and some rather fabulous goody bags stuffed with luxe brands such as Matisse and Como Shambhala.