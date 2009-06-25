5 Mar 2018
Neville's Salon Launch
Neville Hair and Beauty is on the speed dial of many a celeb needing to look A-list fabulous fast. Sienna's gone blonde here, Liz Hurley loves the blow-dries and even Queen Rania of Jordan has been known to drop by.
The Belgravia super salon has just undergone a dramatic makeover of its own, with a six-figure-sum revamp and two extra floors.
And to celebrate they threw a lavish bash, attended by the likes of Yasmin Le Bon, Lisa Snowdon, Tara PT and Duncan James from Blue.
Guests were treated to pots of Earl grey and Victoria sponge - quickly moving onto champagne and sushi, and some rather fabulous goody bags stuffed with luxe brands such as Matisse and Como Shambhala.
Yasmin La Bon looked as fresh and fab as ever. She gets her glow from Neville über-facialist Fere Perangi.
Tara Palmer-Tomkinson was cute as a button in her floppy sunhat.
All Saint's Melanie Blatt was on sparkling form - only outshone by her enviably glossy mane.
Model of the moment (not forgetting actress and dj) Tolula Adeyemi worked a gorgeous spotty Ralph Lauren party frock. Loving the flame-coloured hair!
