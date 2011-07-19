5 Mar 2018
Net-A-Porter and Dolce & Gabbana party
-
1. Domenico Dolce, Natalie Massenet, Naomi Campbell and Stefano Gabbana
It was an evening of smiles for Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce who looked dapper as ever in bow ties and matching glasses. Posing for a photo with Net-a-Porter founder Natalie Massenet and supermodel Naomi Campbell, wearing a bottle green leopard print frock, the pair certainly looked ready to party.
-
2. David Gandy
D&G man David Gandy dazzled in a black blazer and was quite the dandy with a handkerchief poking out of his top pocket.
-
3. Pixie Geldof
Pixie Geldof was loving leopard print wearing an uber glam maxi dress.
-
4. Douglas Booth
Burberry model and actor Douglas Booth charmed the party with his nonchalant cool wearing a buffed leather jacket from All Saints.
-
5. Natalie Massenet
Net-A-Porter founder Natalie Massenet opted for a Dolce & Gabbana prom dress adding an oversized studded clutch to toughen up the look.
-
6. Jaime Winstone
Jaime Winstone was fab in Dolce & Gabbana florals adding a topknot and hoops to give her look an edge.
-
7. Bip Ling
Blogger and DJ Bip Ling posed with her boyfriend for a picture postcard souvenir of the stylish soiree.
-
8. Sunday Girl
Sunday Girl paired her prints perfectly mixing Dolce & Gabbana polka dots and leopard print. And we love the addition of those ruby red heels!
-
9. Solange Knowles
Beyonce’s sister Solange Knowles was ever the stylish star teaming Dolce & Gabbana star print trousers with a trendy tailored blazer.
-
10. Henry Holland
House of Holland designer Henry Holland cut a fine silhouette in a floral suit with his hair more quaffed than ever.
-
11. Peaches Geldof
Peaches Geldof sparkled on the dance floor in a sequin-covered bandeau gown.
-
12. Alexandra Burke
Alexandra Burke went for figure-hugging luxe in a magenta bandeau dress teamed with black peep-toes and a flash of neon on her toenails.
-
13. Jade Parfitt
Model Jade Parfitt looked picture perfect for the party.
-
14. Eilidh MacAskill and Amanda Bellan
InStyle editor Eilidh MacAskill and fashion director Amanda Bellan added some extra style to the fashion party.
-
15. Caroline Rush and Harold Tilman
Chairman and Chief Executive of the British Fashion Council, Harold Tillman and Caroline Rush gave the evening a fashionable thumbs up.
-
16. Elarica Gallacher
A star spangled Elarica Gallacher was joined by a friend in floral to party at the Mr Porter HQ.
-
17. Roksanda Ilincic and Henry Holland
Glam designer Roksanda Ilincic and Henry Holland were certainly wearing their party pieces!
-
18. Alfie Owen-Allen
Lily Allen’s brother Alfie did cool casual wearing a blue blazer and jeans for the Dolce & Gabbana party.
-
19. Anouska Beckwith
Tamara Beckwith’s daughter Anouska Beckwith pulled out all the glam stops in a floor length black gown teamed with a splash of red on her lips.
-
20. Keisha Buchanan
Songstress Keisha Buchanan wowed in a Dolce & Gabbana leopard print mini teamed with black block heels and bold gold bangles.
-
21. Leah Weller
Leah Weller went for flowing florals in a tiered maxi dress by the designer duo.
-
22. Pixie Lott
Pixie Lott looked lovely in Dolce & Gabbana lace mini dress. Black boots and mussed up hair took the dress from dolly to edgy.
