5 Mar 2018
Net-a-Porter 10th Anniversary Party
1. NET Posh and Natalie
Victoria Beckham cosied up to Net-a-Porter's Natalie Massenet at the luxe online shopping service's 10th anniversary party. Both ladies wowed, with Posh in Miu Miu, and Natalie working a stunning paillette Valentino dress.
2. NET Temperley Bailey
Designer Alice Temperley was unique in a cool pair of white harem pants and a matching trilby, while model Laura Bailey worked red lips and chunky wooden heels.
3. NEWS 080710 Bailey
Burberry's Christopher Bailey also attended Natalie Massenet's star-studded Net-a-Porter 10th anniversary bash.
4. NET Amber Le Bon
Ooh, we're loving Amber Le Bon's beautiful sea-blue draped strapless dress with an exotic holiday feel.
5. NET Beckham
Take a peek at that stunning link-chain Lanvin necklace! We love. Victoria Beckham teamed her lust-worthy neck candy with an equally covetable Miu Miu Resort 2010 dress.
6. NET Jacquetta
We loved Jacquetta Wheeler's shorts and blazer combo, topped off with fab gold gladiator sandals.
7. NET Gemma
Super-sweet! Gemma Arterton walked the line between cute and sexy in knee-high socks and Mary Jane heels teamed with a pretty LBD.
8. NET Jade
Jade Parfitt was summer-ready in a white dress with black piping. Pretty.
9. NET Holland
Designer Henry Holland was eclectic in a spotty bow-tie and zig-zag shirt as he posed for pics with Julietta Dexter.
10. NET Victoria Beckham Berardi
Guest of honour Victoria Beckham smouldered for the camera as she posed with designer Antonio Berardi.
11. NET Jo Wood
Jo Wood was super-cute at the Net-a-Porter 10th anniversary party in a summery crochet frock.
12. NET Jasmine Natalie
Jasmine Guinness was pretty in an embellished black dress as she posed for pics with Natalie Messenet.
13. NET Julien Natalie
Julien Macdonald kept it laidback and trendy in a khaki sports luxe jacket as she caught up with Net-a-Porter's Natalie Massenet.
14. NET SEB
Sophie Ellis-Bextor looked va-va-vintage in her beautiful bloom-print maxidress.
15. NET Jo Wood and Tyrone
Ultimate rick chick Jo Wood had a motherly kiss for son Tyrone as she enjoyed the Net-a-Porter 10th anniversary celebration at Westfield in London.
16. NET Natalie Matthew
Natalie Massenet made sure all her guests were well looked after, including designer Matthew Williamson, who was smart in a black suit jacket and grey trousers.
