National TV Awards
1. National Television Awards, 210110, Amanda Holden
Amanda Holden dazzled on the red carpet at the National Television Awards. The Britain’s Got Talent judge opted for a floor-length white Ralph and Russo gown with a black jewel encrusted belt, a glam updo and bright red lips for the star-studded event.
2. National Television Awards, 210110, Cheryl Cole & Dannii Minogue
The X Factor girls, Dannii Minogue and Cheryl Cole smiled as they posed for pictures with the award for Most Popular Talent Show. Dannii who recently announced she is pregnant chose a full-skirted prom dress with red heels while Cheryl Cole went for full-on glam in a floor-length silver Stephane Rolland dress.
3. National Television Awards, 210110, Davina McCall
Davina McCall looked far from blue in her stunning floor-length navy Marchesa gown. The Big Brother presenter accessorized with a silver clutch, matching heels and a loose and casual hairstyle.
4. National Television Awards, 210110, Dannii Minogue & Tess Daly
Strictly Come Dancing presenter, Tess Daly shared a moment will mum-to-be Dannii Minogue after they jointly presented the first award of the evening. Tess went for a one-shouldered white frock while Dannii chose a black and oyster striped prom-style dress.
5. National Television Awards, 210110, Myleene Klass
Myleene Klass went for the pretty-in-pink look at last night’s National Television Awards. Myleene accessorised the short pink and gold embroidered dress with a statement dragonfly necklace and dark-nails for a simple but stunning red carpet look.
6. National Television Awards, 210110, Dannii Minogue
Dannii Minogue made her first public appearance since announcing she was pregnant at the National Television Awards last night. The X Factor judge beamed in a vintage striped prom dress, red heels and a soft-to-the-side updo. Another incredible ensemble from Miss Minogue.
7. National Television Awards, 210110, Tess Daly
Tess Daly showed off her fab style in a white one-shouldered RM by Roland Mouret dress for the National Television Awards. The Strictly Come Dancing presenter matched her blonde locks to some gorgeous metallic accessories including gold peep-toe heels, a bronze and silver clutch and a large gold cuff.
8. National Television Awards, 210110, Kym Marsh
Kym Marsh stood out on the red carpet in a full-length and fabulous purple dress. The Coronation Street star teamed her statement structured strapless mermaid dress with a classic black clutch and a side-swept updo.
9. National Television Awards, 210110, Fearne Cotton
Fearne Cotton brought a touch of pink glamour to the National Television Awards. The Radio 1 presenter chose a dress from her own collection available online at Very.co.uk. Fearne teamed the backless magenta dress with soft red lips, vampy nails and an Angel Jackson snakeskin clutch.
10. National Television Awards, 210110, Stephen Fry
National icon, Stephen Fry, picked up two gongs at the National Television Awards last night, including the Star Travel Documentary award and a Special Recognition Award for his enormous contribution to British television over the years.
11. National Television Awards, 210110, Cheryl Cole, Dannii Minogue and Simon Cowell
No wonder Simon Cowell was smiling at last night’s National Television Awards, he not only placed himself between the stunning Dannii Mingoue and Cheryl Cole, but The X Factor also won Most Popular Talent Show.
12. National Television Awards, 210110, Davina McCall and Matthew Robertson
Cute couple, Davina McCall and hubbie Matthew Robertson, looked picture perfect on the red carpet together. The Big Brother presenter stunned in a navy floor-length gown with loose locks while Matthew went for a classic black suit.
13. National Television Awards, 210110, Fearne Cotton
Fearne Cotton dazzled in a short backless purple number on the red carpet. Fearne chose to wear a design from her online collection at Very.co.uk, which she teamed with a side-swept hairdo and red lips.
14. National Television Awards, 210110, Charlie Brookes
Eastenders actress Charlie Brooks shared a cheeky moment on the red carpet with Doctor Who star David Tennant. Charlie sported a drape neck white gown while David opted for a crushed velvet suit.
15. National Television Awards, 210110, Arlene Phillips
Arlene Philips went for a sophisticated but feminine look for her appearance at the National Television Awards. The ex-Strictly Come Dancing judge, who presented the award for Most Popular Talent Show, wore a black dress with sheer sleeves and on-trend embellishment.
16. National Television Awards, 210110, Michelle Heaton
Michelle Heaton dazzled on the red carpet in a cut-out halter-neck pink gown and long loose curly locks.
17. National Television Awards, 210110, Joanna Lumley
Joanna Lumley went for a splash of colour in her Stella McCartney floral print dress, which she teamed with a black belt and leggings.
18. National Television Awards, 210110, Jennifer Metcalfe
Hollyoaks star Jennifer Metcalfe upped the glam factor on the red carpet in a simple but stunning floor-length black gown and a swept back updo.
19. National Television Awards, 210110, Ant and Dec
Ant and Dec had plenty of reasons to smile at this year’s National Television Awards after winning both the Best Entertainment Programme for their Saturday Night Takeaway show and Most Popular Entertainment Presenters. The duo both looked dapper in smart black suits.
20. National Television Awards, 210110, Heidi Range and Dave Berry
Heidi Range and her boyfriend Dave Berry opted for matching black outfits to the National Television Awards. Heidi went for a daring drape neck gown while Dave stuck with the fail-safe black suit and tie.
21. National Television Awards, 210110, Heidi Range
Check out the draping neckline on Heidi Range’s show-stopping black gown. The Sugababe teamed the daring dress with statement droplet earrings and a bouffant hairdo.
22. National Television Awards, 210110, Kara Tointon
What a winner. Kara Tointon looked incredible on the red carpet in a long draped black dress with a front lace panel. The Hollyoaks actress teamed the Alexander McQueen Resort 2010 dress with flawless hair and make-up and a statement flower ring.
23. National Television Awards, 210110, Sammy Winward
Sammy Winward chose a classic red carpet look at the National Television Awards. The Emmerdale actress matched her floor-length blue dress with Grecian folds and a corseted bodice with her long golden locks and a metallic bag.
24. National Television Awards, 210110, Preeya Kalidas
Eastenders actress Preeya Kalidas had the golden touch as this year’s National Television Awards in a short metallic peplum dress and sky-scraping platform heels.
25. National Television Awards, 210110, Heather Mills
Dancing on Ice contestant Heather Mills went for a simple strapless purple gown to the National Television Awards last night.
26. National Television Awards, 210110, So You Think You Can Dance
Stars of the BBC series So You Think You Can Dance arrived at this year’s National Television Awards to perform for a special dance routine in-front of the star-studded audience.
27. National Television Awards, 210110, Dannii Minogue and Kris Smith
Dannii Minogue beamed on the red carpet, with her boyfriend Kris Smith, as she made her first public appearance since announcing her pregnancy. Dannii opted for a prom-style dress while Kris went for a black suit with a white dickie-bow.
28. National Television Awards, 210110, Jayne Torvil
Legendary Ice Skater Jayne Torvil went for a short and sweet purple dress with metallic accessories for her red carpet appearance at the National Television Awards.
29. National Television Awards, 210110, Barbara Windsor
British icon Barbara Windsor made sure all eyes were on her as she arrived on the red carpet in an elaborate silver and white embellished floor-length dress with a rosy cheeks and pink lips.
30. National Television Awards, 210110, David Tennant and Ant and Dec
Doctor Who star David Tennant shared a joke with ITV presenters Ant and Dec at the National Television Awards. All three men were awarded gongs during the night for their appearances on British television.
31. National Television Awards, 210110, Gemma Merna
Hollyoaks actress Gemma Merna went for a stand-out red number at the National Television Awards. Gemma wore her hair in a super-glam updo with statement rings and gold heels to complete the look.
32. National Television Awards, 210110, Katie Price
Katie Price added lashings of colour to the red carpet in a bright floral print dress with embellished straps and waist detail.
