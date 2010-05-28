5 Mar 2018
National Movie Awards 2010
1. Party 270510 Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes
Tom Cruise was accompanied by his gorgeous wife Katie, who worked a chevron-print maxidress from her collection Holmes & Yang, which she teamed with Roger Vivier Belle Lucie shoe boots.
2. Party 270510 Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow presented Tom Cruise with his Screen Icon award, and was totally heavenly in a very pink Prada dress.
3. Party 270510 Kylie Minogue
Kylie Minogue stole the show in a stunning sea-coloured minidress by Pucci. The singer presented the Special Recognition award to the Harry Potter stars.
4. Party 270510 Emma Watson
Emma Watson made waves in a striking Karl Lagerfeld minidress, Louboutin platforms and Chanel jewellery.
5. Party 270510 Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson
Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson attended the star-studded bash, and Diane wowed us again in an olive-green minidress with feathered embellishments. But it was those chain-strap shoes that really had us gushing!
6. Party 270510 Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise picked up an a Screen Icon Award at the National Movie Awards 2010 in London. He looked smart in black suit and thanked the crowd, saying: 'It's a real honour for me to be here tonight. This great city of London. This great country England. I've made several films here. I have been fortunate.'
7. Party 270510 Sam Taylor-Wood
Mum-to-be Sam Taylor-Wood looked cute on the red carpet in a black miniskirt with pretty accessories, including a patent red clutch and a gleaming gold scarf. She arrived with a smart-looking Aaron Johnson.
8. Party 270510 Diane Kruger
We just love Diane's unique sense of style, and she totally rocked in this embellished mini with its appliqué and feathered adornments.
9. Party 270510 Orlando Bloom
Looking sleek as ever, Orlando Bloom presented the Best Family movie awards to Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Bonnie Wright for Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.
10. Party 270510 Chris Noth
In town for the SATC 2 London premiere, Chris Noth also enjoyed the National Movie Awards 2010, and was razor-sharp in a black suit.
11. Party 270510 Peter Facinelli
Twilight star Peter Facinelli picked the award for Best Fantasy for The Twilight Saga: New Moon, which was nominated for five gongs at the ITV1 awards.
12. Party 270510 Michelle Ryan
Michelle Ryan rocked the red carpet in a glimmering gold striped dress and cream peep-toes.
13. Party 270510 Claudia Winkleman
Claudia Winkleman was sleek and chic in an LBD with an elegant string of pearls.
14. Party 270510 James Nesbitt
Brit star James Nesbitt hosted the National Movie Awards 2010, and looked dapper in a bow-tie and tux.
15. Party 270510 Daniel Radcliffe Emma Watson and Bonnie Wright
Looking very fashionable, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Bonnie Wright walked the red carpet at the National Movie Awards and were granted the award of Best Family movie for Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. We're lusting after Emma's Karl Lagerfeld mini and Bonnie Wright's nude Alberta Ferretti dress. Gorgeous.
16. Party 270510 James Corden and Dominic Cooper
Looking handsome, funny man James Corden struck a pose with Dominic Cooper at the National Movie Awards.
