5 Mar 2018
National Board Of Review Of Motion Pictures Awards Gala
-
1. party 140110 Maggie, lake
Lake Bell and Maggie Gyllenhaal cosied up backstage at the 2010 National Board Of Review Motion Pictures Awards Gala. Both actresses worked high-fashion looks with panache; quirky Maggie teamed her Lanvin frock with ankle booties while Lake Bell dressed to impress in a sassy LBD accessorised with a beaded necklace and peep-toe sandals.
-
2. party 140110 george
George Clooney is on a roll! The actor, who posed backstage with Vera Farmiga, picked up another best actor award at the National Board of Review of Motion Pictures annual awards gala for "Up in the Air.”
-
3. party 140110 peter
Carey Mulligan of "An Education," who sported a short Audrey Hepburn-like cropped hairdo and chic little black dress with flutter sleeves was congratulated by Peter Sarsgaard on receiving the award for best actress.
-
4. party 140110 peter maggie
Maggie Gyllenhaal and husband Peter Sarsgaard who have a 3 year old daughter, Ramona, spoke about their protective parenting,“Being a mother forces me to be so responsible. I’m very protective, and I try to keep (Ramona) out of this Hollywood stuff,” said Gyllenhaal.
-
5. party 140110 George shoes
George Clooney slipped out of his shoes as he accepted his best actor award. "Actors are only as good as the screenplay and the director," said a humble and presumably comfortable Clooney.
-
6. PARTY 140110 GOEGRE ELIABETH
A rugged George Clooney posed alongside his stunning girlfriend Elisabetta Canalis – oh what we’d give to be on Clooney’s dapper arm!
-
7. party Michael Douglas
Michael Douglas took to the stage at the National Board Of Review Of Motion Pictures Awards Gala looking super-smart in a tailored suit and neat tie.
-
8. party Anna Kendrick
Award winner, Anna Kendrick looked picture perfect as she posed backstage wearing a tiered strapless organza Paule Ka dress with a gathered detail at the hip – pretty!
-
9. party Morgan Freeman and Katie Couric
Morgan Freeman, who shared the best actor accolades with George Clooney for his portrayal of former South African president Nelson Mandela in "Invictus” was all smiles as he posed backstage with Katie Couric.
-
10. party Carey Mulligan
Cute, British actress Carey Mulligan looked super-sophisticated wearing a black Prada dress with knotted shoulder detail, paired with black satin beaded rosette heels from the Prada Resort 2010 collection.
-
11. party lake bell group
Caitlin Fitzgerald, Zoe Kazan, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Lake Bell and Hunter Parrish were all smiles as they posed backstage after the awards ceremony.
-
12. party 140110 Maggie
Maggie Gyllenhaal cut a sophisticated figure wearing a silky Lanvin frock with shoulder cut-out detailing, sheer tights and ankle boots.
