The strictly invite only show took place in the luxurious setting of the Ritz Hotel in Paris. As the evening began, it was a swift outfit change for Natalia Vodianova, who swapped her floral frock for a sleek satin LBD, before greeting some of her VIP guests including fellow supermodel Eva Hertzigova. Natalia, who has modeled for the likes of Louis Vuitton, Marc Jacobs and Calvin Klein in the past, is also currently the face of Etam's new lingerie campaign.