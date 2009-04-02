5 Mar 2018
Natalia Vodianova for Etam Catwalk Show, Paris
-
1. Vodianova Portman Etam Show 05/02/09Supermodel Natalia Vodianova lent her stylish hand to French high street chain Etam, collaborating with them to produce a new Spring Summer range. The collection had its debut in the form of an uber-exclusive catwalk show in Paris, to which Natalia attended accompanied by her supportive husband, British real-estate heir Justin Portman.
-
2. Vodianova Herzigova Etam Show 05/02/09The strictly invite only show took place in the luxurious setting of the Ritz Hotel in Paris. As the evening began, it was a swift outfit change for Natalia Vodianova, who swapped her floral frock for a sleek satin LBD, before greeting some of her VIP guests including fellow supermodel Eva Hertzigova. Natalia, who has modeled for the likes of Louis Vuitton, Marc Jacobs and Calvin Klein in the past, is also currently the face of Etam's new lingerie campaign.
-
3. Etam catwalk Etam Show 05/02/09
The show, which included brightly coloured seperates such as this summery swimwear, went down a storm with the stylish guests. Etam, once a British high street favourite, disappeared back in 2005 after the chain was taken over by Arcadia boss Philip Green. The store continued to trade elsewhere in Europe, but bosses made the decision to bring Natalia on board to give it a fresh injection of glamour.
-
4. Tisci Vodianova Portman Etam Show 05/02/09Natalia Vodianova and her husband Justin Portman, were joined by some high-profile faces from the world of fashion to view her collection debut. Givenchy head designer Ricardo Tisci, was in attendance to cast his expert eye over the proceedings, and seemed suitably impressed with the final runway show.
-
5. Herzigova Etam Show 05/02/09Eva Herzigova grabbed herself a front row seat to watch the show, and was the epitome of elegance in a strapless black YSL frock and matching cross-strap heels. The supermodel was there to support her close friend Natalia's first foray into the design world.
-
6. Doillon Etam Show 05/02/09Lou Doillon was another member of the simply stylish crowd to gather at the Ritz and take up her front row seat. The French model sported an asymmetric zebra print tee, leather-look leggings and a chic satin blazer, which she removed to watch the show.
1 of 6
Vodianova Portman Etam Show 05/02/09
Supermodel Natalia Vodianova lent her stylish hand to French high street chain Etam, collaborating with them to produce a new Spring Summer range. The collection had its debut in the form of an uber-exclusive catwalk show in Paris, to which Natalia attended accompanied by her supportive husband, British real-estate heir Justin Portman.
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018