5 Mar 2018
Music Stars Night Out
1. VEVO launch 091209 Rihanna
Rihanna worked her look in a sleek black suit with gorgeous gold accessories in the form of a large waist belt, shell earrings, statement cuff and glitzy Louboutin heels to the VEVO launch in New York.
2. VEVO launch 091209 Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift looked cute in a shoulder-embellished LBD with matching clutch and heels for the VEVO launch. The country star wore her curly hair in a causal updo and left her make-up natural.
3. VEVO launch 091209 MARIAH
Mariah Carey and hubby Nick Canon attended the star-studded launch of VEVO in New York. Mariah wore a lace bustier dress underneath a leather jacket with high-heel ankle boots while Nick wore a black trench coat over grey trousers.
4. VEVO launch 091209 Ciara
Ciara turned up the heat in New York wearing a figure-hugging gold dress with red lace-up over-the-knee boots for the VEVO launch.
5. VEVO launch 091209 Ke$ha
Singer of the current hit Tic Tock, Kesha turned up to the VEVO launch wearing a black velvet coat over lace leggings and black peep toe heels.
6. VEVO launch 091209 Corrine
Corrine Bailey Ray looked chic in a navy blazer over a grey silk jumpsuit and nude heels to the launch of VEVO in New York.
7. VEVO launch 091209 Chirssy and John
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend posed for photos at the VEVO launch. Chrissy looked cute in a polka-dot shift dress and over-the-knee boots with a crop leather jacket while John dressed in a double-breasted coat and black hat.
8. VEVO launch 091209 Queen Rania of Jordan
Queen Rania of Jordan looked pretty in pink at the VEVO launch. She wore a pink, black and grey block dress with grey ankle boots and minimal jewellery.
9. VEVO launch 091209 Sheryl
Sheryl Crow dressed down for the launch of VEVO in New York wearing a red and black checked shirt, leather jacket and cut-off jeans.
10. VEVO launch 091209 50cent
Rapper 50 cent joined a host of stars to celebrate the launch of VEVO, a music You Tube-style website. Fiddy looked as cool as ever in a smart grey suit complete with a diamond encrusted cross.
11. VEVO launch 091209 John
John Mayer attended the VEVO launch looking his usual smoldering self. He wore an all black outfit to the bash in New York.
12. VEVO launch 091209 Ricky
Latin star, Ricky Martin made an appearance at the VEVO launch. He wore a black and white patterned coat over an all black outfit complete with silver-lined trousers and black scarf.
13. VEVO launch 091209 Rihanna
Rihanna showed off her gorgeous gold shell-shaped earrings and bright auburn hairstyle at the VEVO launch. Riri added a touch of pink lippy to finish off her look.
14. VEVO launch 091209 Shania Twain
Shania Twain went for a black sequin top, skinny jeans and ankle boots to the VEVO launch in New York.
15. VEVO launch 091209 Adam Lambert
Runner-up of American Idol, Adam Lambert made sure he kept warm at the VEVO launch in New York in a thick black coat.
