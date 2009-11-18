Fashionista twins, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen arrived at the Museum of Modern Art looking equally as glamorous as each other but both in their individual style. Ashley teamed a long black coat over a turquoise and white dress with gold satin heels while Mary-Kate rocked the animal prints in a long coat, wide leg trousers and scarlet red heels. Both girls accessorised their looks with, one vintage and one new, Hermes Birkin bags.

