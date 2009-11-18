5 Mar 2018
Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit
1. PARTY 181109 Mary Kate and Ashley
Fashionista twins, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen arrived at the Museum of Modern Art looking equally as glamorous as each other but both in their individual style. Ashley teamed a long black coat over a turquoise and white dress with gold satin heels while Mary-Kate rocked the animal prints in a long coat, wide leg trousers and scarlet red heels. Both girls accessorised their looks with, one vintage and one new, Hermes Birkin bags.
2. PARTY 181109 Johnny Depp and Patti Smith
Johnny Depp (who has just announced he will be in the 4th Pirates of The Caribbean film) looked his usual dishevelled but gorgeous self in New York. Both Johnny and Patti Smith dressed in black ensembles.
3. PARTY 181109 Ashley Greene
Twilight beauty Ashley Green swapped the floor-length gown she'd been wearing at the New Moon premiere on Monday night for this gorgeous LBD on Tuesday night. The Twilight star wore a belted black dress with metallic heels and her dark locks slightly curled.
4. PARTY 181109 Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter, Tim Burton
Co-stars in both Sweeny Todd and Alice in Wonderland, Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter posed for photos with the films’ director Tim Burton while at the Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit.
5. PARTY 181109 Rachel Roy
Celebrity designer Rachel Roy looked a vision in dark aquamarine at the Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit. The gorgeous gown featured a split up the middle, tailored draping neckline and long-sleeves. She accessorised with a jewelled necklace, black clutch and silver-strapped heels.
6. PARTY 181109 Mary Kate Olsen
Mary-Kate Olsen went for a gothic-glam look at the Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit. She teamed her on-trend animal print coat with a black hat and dark, vampy lips.
7. PARTY 181109 Helena Bonham Carter and Brooke Shields
Helena Bonham Carter was all smiles as she met Brooke Shields at the Museum of Modern Art. Helena wore a black ruched gown and her hair in two side plaits while Brooke chose a taupe number and wore her long locks loose.
8. PARTY 181109 Helena Bonham Carter and Tim Burton
Helena Bonham Carter posed for photos with husband Tim Burton at the Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit. Both Helena and Tim dressed in top-to-toe black for the special tribute event acknowledging Tim Burton’s contribution to film.
9. PARTY 181109 Ashley Greene
No rest for Twilight star Ashley Greene. Only a day after the New Moon premiere in Los Angeles she appeared at the Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit in New York. The actress sported gorgeous shiny locks, flawless skin and a black minidress.
10. PARTY 181109 Rose Bryne
Rose Byrne looked sensational in a black sequin and sheer cut out dress with tights and ballet-style heels.
11. PARTY 181109 Brooke Shields
Brooke Shields looked chic and classy at the Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit. The Lipstick Jungle actress wore a beige dress with black heels and matching clutch.
12. PARTY 181109 Johnny Depp
Johhny Depp, who has starred in a host of Tim Burton film, arrived to pay tribute to the director at the Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit. Johnny sported his usual long hairdo, smidgen of facial hair and glasses.
