SEE PICS: Gwen Stefani, Nicole Richie, Rachel Zoe, Kirsten Dunst and co looking lovely on the red carpet at the MOCA Gala in LA
Museum of Contemporary Art Gala in LA
-
1. Gwen Stefani
It seems Gwen Stefani shares our same obsession with Guillaume Henry's designs for French fashion house Carven. The Hollaback Girl worked a swanky asymmetrical black frock to the MOCA gala in LA and topped the look with a towering bun.
-
2. Kirsten Dunst
Kiki (as she is known to her friends) was the belle of the ball at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) gala in LA in a bandeau gown by Rodarte. The sky blue and black number, which featured panels of delicate lace, was designed by the Mulleavy sisters, who clearly have a love for films and movie stars - they created the costumes in Back Swan. Dunst's curled hairstyle and peachy make-up complemented the feminine gown perfectly.
-
3. Dita Von Teese
Burlesque beauty Dita von Teese chose a dramatic confection by Jean Paul Gaultier for the black-tie do.
-
4. Nicole Richie
Wow, Nicole Richie was seriously stunning in this blush-toned Julien Macdonald number at the MOCA gala. We adore the mermaid shape and the contrast-colour beading.
-
5. Rachel Zoe
Uber-stylist Rachel Zoe was chic in all-black, brightened up with a slash of red lippy.
-
6. Devon Aoki
Model and actress Devon Aoki chose an asymmetrical gown with sparkly bodice for the art party.
-
7. Dakota Johnson
We are seriously loving the tux for cocktail hour, as sported by Dakota Johnson (daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson). Keep your eyes on this budding actress, set to star in the forthcoming 21 Jump Street - we're expecting lots more style hits from her!
-
8. Alice Eve
Entourage star Alice Eve brightened up proceedings with her zest orange satin frock.
-
9. Minnie Driver
Minnie Driver opted for a mermaid-style strapless gown in midnight blue.
-
10. Jaime King
Actress and model Jaime King went for classic in an elegant black gown and timeless red lips.
-
11. Rosanna Arquette
Wow, only a number for the truly brave fashionista, Rosanna showed off her killer figure in a mustard patterned jumper dress.
-
12. Rose McGowan
How divine is the turquoise hue of Rose McGowen's plunging dress against her porcelain skin and brunette locks?
