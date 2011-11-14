Museum of Contemporary Art Gala in LA

Kiki (as she is known to her friends) was the belle of the ball at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) gala in LA in a bandeau gown by Rodarte. The sky blue and black number, which featured panels of delicate lace, was designed by the Mulleavy sisters, who clearly have a love for films and movie stars - they created the costumes in Back Swan. Dunst's curled hairstyle and peachy make-up complemented the feminine gown perfectly.