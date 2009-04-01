5 Mar 2018
Mummy Rocks Charity Auction
1. Moss Mummy Rocks 18/03/09Kate Moss was the guest of honour at the 'Mummy Rocks' charity event in Mayfair on Wednesday night — the aim of which was to celebrate "amazing matriarchs of the world" in the run up to Mother's Day. The supermodel mum attended the party thrown by jeweller Stephen Webster, who ensured that La Moss was decked out in some seriously spectacular bling — including this amazing ornate diamond necklace, which was designed by Webster for Garrard. Can't take your eyes off it can you?
2. Frost Hince Mummy Rocks 18/03/09Accompanying Kate Moss was boyfriend Jamie Hince, who was hanging out with old friend of the couple's, Sadie Frost. The Old Primrose Hill pals had a good old catch up at the exclusive event at Garrard jewellers in Mayfair, which included a pretty spectacular charity auction, cocktails and live music.
Creative Director at Garrard Stephen Webster welcomed a whole host of A-listers to his boutique for the most stylish of soirees. The jewellery designer, who was accompanied by his wife Anastasia Webster, showed off the prize piece of the evening’s auction — a stunning pendant necklace, featuring a heart pierced by a sword. The piece was originally designed by Webster for Christina Aguilera, but is now the official 'Mummy Rocks' logo.
4. Moss Bloom Mummy Rocks 18/03/09It might have been in celebration of Mother's Day, but it wasn't just a girls night out… Bringing some much welcomed eye candy to the evening's proceedings was the increasingly gorgeous Orlando Bloom. The Pirates of the Caribbean star looked happy and at home amongst the sea of women at the party, and was spotted sharing a cheeky cocktail with Kate Moss.
5. Moss2 Mummy Rocks 18/03/09Kate Moss was like a kid in a sweet shop once let loose inside the Garrard store, where she was eyeing up all the gorgeous jewels on display. Halfway through the night, she swapped the necklace she'd been sporting for an oversized gold and coral statement ring — another piece that had also been designed by Stephen Webster. (And coincidentally, another piece that we also love!)
6. Woodall Mummy Rocks 18/03/09The event drew in some of London's most stylish yummy mummies, such as What Not to Wear presenter Trinny Woodall — who was looking chic in a navy and white trimmed blazer. Making it a true Mother's Day themed night, Trinny turned up with her young daughter in tow for a spot of mingling with the other celebrity guests.
7. Matthews Mummy Rocks 18/03/09Another rock-star mummy in attendance was Meg Matthews, who arrived showing off her newly brunette locks in an asymmetric draped LBD and black and gold stacked bangles. Meg was just one of the many glam guests to attend the charity auction, from which all proceeds went to support Great Ormond Street to help meet its £50 million fundraising target.
Not content to simply mingle amidst the starry crowd, Orlando Bloom put himself centre stage and kept guests well and truly entertained with an impromptu performance. Ever the showman, Orlando stepped up to the mic alongside musician Adam Masterson to belt out a few tracks, also accompanied by The Clash guitarist Mick Jones.
9. J Frost Mummy Rocks 18/03/09Jenny Frost also hit the Mayfair boutique to party hard with the other mums, leaving her 18-month old son Casper at home. The former Atomic Kitten singer was looking ready for Spring in her eggshell blue ruffled top, wide-fit trousers and grey cardigan — and like Meg Matthews, was also showing off some newly brunette tresses.
10. Moss Hince Mummy Rocks 18/03/09As the evening continued, Kate Moss and Jamie Hince were spotted looking extremely loved up in a corner of the room and the cute couple were laughing and joking together as they enjoyed the live music on offer from Orlando Bloom and co. The partying didn’t go on until the early morning though — Jamie escorted Kate out of the boutique and into a cab home at an unusually respectable hour. (Well, it was her third night out in a row!)
