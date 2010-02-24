5 Mar 2018
Mulberry's LFW Party
-
1. Mulberry party - Pixie Lott
Pixie Lott was her usual cute self at the Mulberry party in little black dress, checked jacket and that gold swallow pendant that's something of a signature for the singer.
-
2. Mulberry Party - Nicola Roberts
Nicola Roberts has had a fair few wardrobe changes this London Fashion Week and this lace-front top and matching skirt is undoubtedly one of our favourite ensembles.
-
3. Mulberry party - Rachel Stevens and Alex Bourne
S Club Seven songstress Rachel Stevens attended the Mulberry party at the Kensington Orangery with handsome husband Alex Bourne in tow. The petite star donned a one-shouldered little black dress for the occasion.
-
4. Mulberry party - Pixie Geldof
Pixie Geldof showed off her punky style in this sugar-pink maxidress with graffiti print.
-
5. Mulberry Party - Amelle and Jo Wood
Kensington's Orangery was transformed into a Mulberry menagerie with these huge glittering lions which Sugababe Amelle and Jo Wood took a break on.
-
6. Mulberry party - Alexa Chung and Emma Hill
Mulberry's creative director caught up with her unofficial muse, Alexa Chung, at their Fashion Week Party. And Emma proved just what an Alexa fan she is, toting the Alexa clutch bag in neon pink leopard print.
-
7. Mulberry party - Alexa Chung
Alexa Chung had yet another outfit change for the Mulberry party donning their nude rope blazer and skirt with a cheeky printed Tee.
-
8. Mulberry party - Caroline Sieber
Caroline Sieber aka Emma Watson's stylist kept things chic in a nude shift dress with white floral embellishment and nude heels.
-
9. Mulberry party - Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebl
Olivia Palermo was joined by her dashing other half Johannes Heubl at the Mulberry Fashion Week party. Though Johannes has been happy to leave Olivia to get on with doing the front row rounds by herself he seemed more than willing to join in on some party action at Mulberry. Olivia donned Mulberry's grey-blue Corsage dress with appliqué flower detail from the A/W 2010 collection.
-
10. Mulberry party - Pixie Geldof, Jade Parfitt and Jasmine Guinness
Pixie Geldof, Jade Parfitt, Jasmine Guinness made a trio of lovely ladies atop a glittering Mulberry panther.
-
11. Mulberry party - Emilia Fox
Emilia Fox toughened up her little black dress with the addition of Mulberry's leather diamond biker jacket with rose gold fittings.
-
12. Mulberry party - Liberty Ross
Model Liberty Ross showed off Mulberry's leather poacher jacket with model poise at their fashion week party. All accessorised with a glass of Kir Royale, natch!
-
13. Mulberry party - Rick Edwards and Matthew Horne
T4 presenter Rick Edwards and funny man Matthew Horne proved their fashion credentials at the Mulberry Party, getting in on LFW action.
-
14. Mulberry party - Ben Grimes and Amber Le Bon
Ben Grimes and Amber Le Bon are one cool twosome when they hit London Fashion Week. Working monochrome looks with sky-high platforms these two girls were ready to party. Ben Grimes added a splash of colour with Mulberry's Drew messenger bag in butter croc print suede.
-
15. Mulberry party - George Norwood, Luke Hersheson and Katie Bains
Luke Hersheson and George Norwood of Daniel Hersheson salons have had a busy London Fashion Week styling locks for the likes of Richard Nicoll, Osman Yousefzada and Preen as well as celebs for the BAFTAs. They took well deserved time out to enjoy the Mulberry party with Katie Bains of the British Fashion Council.
Mulberry party - Pixie Lott
Pixie Lott was her usual cute self at the Mulberry party in little black dress, checked jacket and that gold swallow pendant that's something of a signature for the singer.
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018