Getting along like a house on fire were the lovely Tamsin Egerton and Nicholas Hoult of Skins fame. Nicholas, who was one of the first to arrive at the event, unsurprisingly made a beeline for Tamsin as soon as he saw her. The actress was looking sleek and stylish in an Armani LBD which had a sexy cut-away back, and was toting a covetable sparkling Dolce and Gabbana clutch. “I’m in love with the new Mulberry collection,” Tamsin told InStyle, “And they always know how to throw a great party!” The genetically blessed pair then avoided the waiting press at the front and made a cheeky exit out the back entrance with some of their pals. We can't help thinking they'd make a lovely couple