5 Mar 2018
Mulberry Party, Bond Street
1. Young Mulberry party 23/02/09Will Young was the centre of attention at the Mulberry party on Bond Street, and was surrounded by a circle of friends (and possibly fans) all night. The singer was casual and relaxed in his white t-shirt, black blazer and skinny jeans, and was happily tucking into the various types of canapés that were on offer — which included mini bite-size burgers and fish and chips. “I'm having a great night,” the singer said. “How good is this food?!”
Delevigne Mulberry party 23/02/09
Having done the rounds at London fashion week was the impossibly pretty Poppy Delevigne, who arrived at the party with her equally good looking boyfriend. The Brit model joined the rest of the fashionable faces at the Mulberry bash, which was set out over two levels of the Bond Street store. Downstairs the crowd were nibbling on canapés and mingling — upstairs DJs Mike Pickering, Hugo Heathcote and Ronnie Joice of No Picasso were getting the crowd in the mood to party as a warm up to the Friendly Fires which took over later on in the evening.
3. Egerton Hoult Mulberry party 23/02/09Getting along like a house on fire were the lovely Tamsin Egerton and Nicholas Hoult of Skins fame. Nicholas, who was one of the first to arrive at the event, unsurprisingly made a beeline for Tamsin as soon as he saw her. The actress was looking sleek and stylish in an Armani LBD which had a sexy cut-away back, and was toting a covetable sparkling Dolce and Gabbana clutch. “I’m in love with the new Mulberry collection,” Tamsin told InStyle, “And they always know how to throw a great party!” The genetically blessed pair then avoided the waiting press at the front and made a cheeky exit out the back entrance with some of their pals. We can't help thinking they'd make a lovely couple
4. Wheeler Mulberry 23/02/09The highlight of the evening was a performance by Brit band Friendly Fires, who played a live set on the top floor of the Bond Street boutique. Partygoers such as Jacquetta Wheeler turned up to watch the up-and-coming band's set and you know they're one to watch out for when their songs have been featured in an episode of Gossip Girl.
5. Mortimer Mulberry party 23/02/09Emily Mortimer was another Mulberry fan to turn up at the stylish soiree, donning a chic black trouser suit and skinny blue tie. Sticking to the dark and mysterious “mean teen” theme of the new collection, and following the same décor seen at the presentation earlier in the day, the party had glittering stag beetles and gothic black and purple images of trees adorning the walls.
6. Geldof Mulberry party 23/02/09Peaches Geldof arrived sporting a black maxi-dress and biker jacket, and headed straight for the bar to sample one of the tasty cocktails on offer. Guests were treated to a vodka cocktail mixed with raspberry, apple and pomegranate (which InStyle rather took a liking too), apple martinis and of course, endless amounts of champers. The aspiring designer didn't hang around for long though, making just a fleeting visit to the party. Perhaps that had something to do with the fact that dad Bob Geldof was already inside… Surely Peaches couldn't be seen partying with her Pa?!
