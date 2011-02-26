5 Mar 2018
Mulberry New York Fashion Week Party
1. MULBERRY 150910
Pals Kelly Osbourne and Alexa Chung catch up on the dance floor. How they can look so perfect at the end of the night is something we really want to know!
2. MULBERRY 150910
Olivia Palermo showed off her new shorter hairstyle at the Mulberry party, wearing a printed Tibi dress and her trusty Proenza Schouler shoe boots. Stunning!
3. MULBERRY 150910
Florence Welch’s white jaquard blouse and gathered skirt ensemble came straight off Mulberry’s SS11 runway. She teamed her outfit with a pair of little black boots and cute white socks.
4. MULBERRY 150910
As ever, we love Alexa Chung’s outfit! Is that a denim shirt or is it a denim jacket? Either way it looks fab on the super svelte star as she worked her usual down-time chic in a cute white printed tee.
5. MULBERRY 150910
Simple yet so chic, Gemma Arterton went for boy shorts and a black tee. Her pointed courts and black Mulberry bag stopped her from looking boring. We’ll be copying this look from head-to-toe in due course.
6. MULBERRY 150910
Kelly Osbourne wore the same Mulberry ensemble as Florence Welch but of course she chose the black version. She pared down the dress with cute brogues and hot pink nails.
7. MULBERRY 150910
Alexis Bledel and Dree Hemingway look like they’re having a great time! Alexis Bledel’s jeans, sparkly top and tuxedo jacket is a winning combination. Her new auburn hair suits her perfectly too!
8. MULBERRY 150910
The crowd at Soho House were brimming with excitement to see Florence Welch perform an acoustic set with her band Florence and the Machine. Brit girls Alexa Chung, Gemma Arterton and Kelly Osbourne were all giving rave reviews about her performance.
9. MULBERRY 150910
These off-duty models are working their nude earthy hues to perfection. And if we had legs like the model on the right we’d wear denim shorts all the time!
10. MULBERRY 150910
A party isn’t a party without an appearance from Jade Jagger! Rocking an LBD with plenty of jewellery she certainly knows how to create a show-stopping look.
