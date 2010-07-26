5 Mar 2018
Mulberry LA Pool Party
-
1. Mulberry LA Pool Party Alexa and Kate
Alexa Chung and Kate Bosworth look super friendly, perhaps they're discussing just who has the best wardrobe...
-
2. Mulberry LA Pool Party
Special guest DJ, Alexa Chung looked gorgeous in her denim cut-offs and Mulberry satin shirt and of course, her look wouldn't be complete without her Mulberry A/W Alexa bag.
-
3. Mulberry LA Pool Party
Cat Deeley glammed it up in a sequinned LBD, teamed with a Mulberry leather jacket and her Mulberry Maggie boots.
-
4. Mulberry LA Pool Party
Kate Bosworth looked stunning in her black and white abstract printed tee, but it was her Mulberry Margaret leopard print bag that got us seething with jealousy.
-
5. Mulberry LA Pool Party
We’re loving Jessica Stroups laidback glitz with her Mulberry skirt covered in crushed sequins.
-
6. Mulberry LA Pool Party
Kelly Osbourne has fun with fellow London cool girl Alexa Chung.
-
7. Mulberry LA Pool Party
Molly Sims decided to wear a little colour for the evening with her Mulberry Raglan dress. Loving the wild print especially with those muted metallic shoes.
-
8. Mulberry LA Pool Party
Shenae Grimes looked very sweet in her champagne coloured Powder Chain Mulberry dress - it sets off her bronzed skin perfectly.
-
9. Mulberry LA Pool Party
Jessica Stroup has a little sit down on one of the blue glittery leopards, as you do.
-
10. Mulberry LA Pool Party
Matthew Rhys is all smiles as he plays with his polaroid camera
-
11. Mulberry LA Pool Party
Kelly Osbourne looks amazing in her geek chic glasses and Mulberry jacket.
