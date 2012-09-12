See A-listers including Emma Watson, Katy Perry, Rihanna and Taylor Swift at the MTV Video Music Awards 2012...
MTV Video Music Awards 2012
1. Rihanna - MTV Video Music Awards 2012
Rihanna was proud to show off her Video of the Year MTV Video Music Award for hit song We Found Love.
2. Emma Watson in Peter PIlotto - MTV Video Music Awards 2012
Emma Watson worked British style at the MTV Video Music Awards 2012 wearing a Peter Pilotto Resort 2012 colourful mini dress.
3. The Twilight cast - MTV Video Music Awards 2012
The Twilight cast came together to unveil a sneak peek at Twilight: Breaking Dawn – Part 2.
4. Katy Perry in Elie Saab - MTV Video Music Awards 2012
Katy Perry was sizzling in Elie Saab at the MTV Video Music Awards 2012.
5. Taylor Swift in J. Mendel - MTV Video Music Awards 2012
Taylor Swift was suited and booted in J. Mendel tailoring MTV Video Music Awards 2012.
6. Taylor Lautner - MTV Video Music Awards 2012
Twilight star Taylor Lautner was sitting pretty front row at the MTV Video Music Awards 2012.
7. Rihanna and Katy Perry - MTV Video Music Awards 2012
Rihanna and Katy Perry were up for a bit of fun at the MTV Video Music Awards 2012.
8. Rihanna in Adam Selman - MTV Video Music Awards 2012
Cutting a sleek silhouette with a new cropped ‘do, Rihanna rocked an Adam Selman full-length frock on the red carpet.
9. Zoe Saldana in Salvatore Ferragamo - MTV Video Music Awards 2012
Zoe Saldana went for fringed appeal in a Salvatore Ferragamo frock teamed with lace-up suede booties.
10. The Saturdays - MTV Video Music Awards 2012
The Saturdays were a vision in blush pinks, whites and creams on the MTV Video Music Awards 2012 red carpet.
11. Pink in Stella McCartney - MTV Video Music Awards 2012
It was a figure-hugging Stella McCartney frock for sassy songstress Pink.
12. Rita Ora in Emilio Pucci - MTV Video Music Awards 2012
All eyes were on Rita Ora wearing an embellished Emilio Pucci jumpsuit teamed with Christian Louboutin pumps and a Jimmy Choo clutch on the MTV Video Music Awards 2012 red carpet.
13. Katy Perry and Rihanna - MTV Video Music Awards 2012
Rihanna and Katy Perry were full of chit chat on the front row at the MTV Video Music Awards 2012.
14. Rihanna, Nicki Minaj and Katy Perry - MTV Video Music Awards 2012
Rihanna, Nicki Minaj and Katy Perry appeared the best of friends.
15. Nicki Minaj - MTV Video Music Awards 2012
Nicki Minaj showed off her funky style in a flocked bodysuit embellished with ruby red crystals at the MTV Video Music Awards 2012.
16. Miley Cyrus in Emilio Pucci - MTV Video Music Awards 2012
It was all out glamour for Miley Cyrus who put a youthful spin on her Emilio Pucci gown by styling her hair in a modern quiff.
17. Ke$ha - MTV Video Music Awards 2012
With her blond locks flowing, Ke$ha worked a floral appliqué mini dress at the MTV Video Music Awards 2012.
18. Kat Graham - MTV Video Music Awards 2012
Burgundy was the hue du jour for Kat Graham at the MTV Video Music Awards 2012.
19. Jessica Szohr - MTV Video Music Awards 2012
Jessica Szohr added a hint of leopard print to her red carpet ensemble with a silk headscarf.
20. One Direction - MTV Video Music Awards 2012
It was all about One Direction at the MTV Video Music Awards 2012, who won three awards on the night.
21. Taylor Lautner and Taylor Swift - MTV Video Music Awards 2012
The two Taylors teamed up backstage at the MTV Video Music Awards 2012.
22. Holland Roden - MTV Video Music Awards 2012
Holland Roden looked lovely in lace at the MTV Video Music Awards 2012.
23. The Wanted - MTV Video Music Awards 2012
The Wanted kept the peace having lost out to One Direction at the MTV Video Music Awards 2012.
24. Calvin Harris - MTV Video Music Awards 2012
Brit DJ and producer Calvin Harris was pleased as punch with his MTV Video Music Award.
25. Jackson Rathbone - MTV Video Music Awards 2012
Twilight star Jackson Rathbone was all smiles on the red carpet.
27. Elizabeth Reeser - MTV Video Music Awards 2012
Twilight star Elizabeth Reeser went all out in leather for the MTV Video Music Awards 2012.
28. Crystal Reed - MTV Video Music Awards 2012
Crystal Reed wowed in an ornate red and black skater dress at the MTV Video Music Awards 2012.
29. Amber Rose - MTV Video Music Awards 2012
Yummy-mummy-to-be Amber Rose revealed a burgeoning baby bump in a black lace gown.
30. Alicia Keys - MTV Video Music Awards 2012
Alicia Keys was super slinky in a muted gold floor length frock.
