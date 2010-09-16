5 Mar 2018
MTV Video Music Awards 2010!
Katy Perry wowed at the VMAs 2010 in her Marchesa dress and Jimmy Choo heels. The sheer top, black sequins and white ruffles are the perfect combination. Katy we salute you!
Lady Gaga pulled off two completely different looks during the VMAs - and if her meaty frock failed to excite, then this Alexander McQueen dress certainly will. The singer also wore those impossible-to-walk-in Alexander McQueen Spring 2010 armadillo heels. Ouch!
While we loved Florence Welch in her gothic number, this Givenchy frock stole the show. One word: stunning!
Glee’s Amber Riley certainly has specs appeal at the VMAs this year! We're loving her disco-glam outfit with tough leather biker boots. We didn’t expect this look from her but it works so well.
Twilight's Ashley Greene was stunning in her white Giambattista Valli strapless minidress with a black lace overlay. The relaxed blonde hair and smoky eyes add the perfect finishing touch to a gorgeous outfit.
Wow! Ciara looked fabulous in her feathery dress with minimal jewellery. The matching shoes were a surprise hit also.
Coco Rocha turned on the glamour with a long black dress with ruffled sleeves. We love her hair pulled back too.
A barefoot Taylor Swift looks beautiful in her cream D&G bandeau dress on stage at the VMAs. Her Veronica Lake curls and pillar-box red lips make her look like the ultimate 50s babe. And no sign of Kanye West crashing the stage either!
Glee’s Cory Monteith obviously didn’t get the memo about boys favouring leather this year, and instead opted for a gorgeous smart suit and grey shirt. We love it!
Glee's Jane Lynch makes her VMA debut in a chic shirt and trouser combo, topped off with a long black coat with a spotty lining.
Justin Bieber shows us his cool credentials at the VMAs - the double waistcoat, chunky chains and dark sunglasses show us he’s a force to be reckoned with in the style stakes.
Rosario Dawson sports purple leather and green patent shoes to the VMAs, this colour combo shouldn’t really work but it totally does!
Wow! Just look at Selena Gomez looking all grown up in her shimmering metallic dress. The laidback hair and barely done face lets her dress speak for itself.
We’ve missed Justin Timberlake on the red carpet! With his Dolce & Gabbana leather jacket and sultry stare, he’s still got it that’s for sure. The men sure are loving their leather and jeans look at the VMAs.
Ke$ha doesn’t disappoint us with her metallic mini, quiff, super long plait and turquoise ring.
Words cannot describe how much we love Gossip Girl star Penn Badgley, and we definitely love his laidback Dolce & Gabbana outfit here.
Victoria Justice turns on the glamour with her strapless frock and patent Louboutins. The relaxed hair and box clutch finish the look off perfectly.
No one does cool quite like Usher. His charcoal grey suit is finished with a bright handkerchief and we love any man who can pull off pink!
Meat chic is the look of the day for Lady Gaga! Not an obvious trend (or one we want to try) but Lady Gaga makes it work for her, doing what she does best - adding a little bit of shock value.
Cher turns back time and shows she can still work the embellished leotard, leather jacket and thigh high boots she once wore back in her 80s music video for her hit song If I Could Turn Back Time.
Florence Welch really knows how to work a dress and this gothic sheer black number is no different. Her statement necklace and red lipstick stop this look from being too Morticia Adams.
Aaw! Usher and Justin Bieber together are cool personified.
Katy Perry knows how to have a good time no matter where she goes. We LOVE Katy's crazy nail art - the singer has hubby-to-be Russell Brand's face painted on each nail!
