Rebel Wilson’s On-Stage Smooch + The 13 MTV Movie Award Moments We’re Talking About Today

A brand new Suicide Squad trailer, Rebel Wilson locking lips and Kendall Jenner’s intense lace-ups… all the most talked-about moments from last night’s MTV Movie Awards

1. That Suicide Squad Trailer

The cast of Suicide Squad introduced a brand new trailer for the upcoming movie, featuring a sassy Margot Robbie and a sinister Jared Leto. Watch it here.

2. Gigi Hadid’s ‘60s Fringe

Gigi switched up her look with a bold block fringe at the weekend, looking more than a touch Brigitte Bardot. We have a sneaking suspicion she’s faking it, though…

3. Kendall Jenner’s Thigh High Lace-Ups

Taking the lace-up trend to (dangerous) new heights, Kendall rocked these DSquared2 numbers on the MTV red carpet, needing not one, but two assistants to lace her into them pre-awards.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BEAHHwOjo-8/ team work. A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Apr 9, 2016 at 6:44pm PDT

4. Alexander Skarsgard Leaves His Trousers At Home

…but we’re not complaining. The Legend Of Tarzan actor wore full black tie up top, but only white y-fronts on the bottom, telling Samuel Jackson ‘Me Tarzan. Gotta give the fans a little skin’.

5. Rebel Wilson Gave Adam DeVine The Smooch Of His Life

Rebel and Adam recreated the kiss that won them their Best Kiss Award – and it was intense. This is totally NSFW.

6. The Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them Trailer

The ever-dapper Eddie Redmayne premiered a brand new trailer for the upcoming The Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them, where Ed plays magizoologist Newt Scamander in J. K. Rowling’s Harry Potter spin-off.

7. Halsey’s Ethereal Castle Performance

From the Huntsman: Winter’s Walk soundtrack, Bieber collaborator Halsey debuted her brand new track Castle, wearing, well, not a lot.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BEDJkTxHOIi/ Thank you @mtv A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on Apr 10, 2016 at 11:03pm PDT

8. Ariana Grande’s All-Out Glam

Halsey wasn’t the only one to make a mark with her MTV Movie Awards outfit. Taking to the stage to perform Dangerous Woman, Ariana looked every inch the new-gen Mariah Carey in her pink stain gown and white feather jacket.

9. Daisy Ridley Talks Jyn And Rey’s Relationship

Star Wars fans, this one’s for you. Daisy spoke out about those Jyn and Rey family rumours, but said ‘I’m not being funny you guys, but just because she’s white and got brown hair… it doesn’t mean she’s my mom’. Devestated.

10. That Bear Song…

MTV Movie Awards hosts Kevin Hart and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson rapped about Leo’s infamous bear fight in The Revenant, surrounded by dancers in bear costumes and cameos from Rebel Wilson and Adam Devine.

11. Ryan Reynolds Shared Way Too Much About His Marriage To Blake Lively

Ever heard of TMI, Ryan?! The Deadpool actor picked up his Best Comedic Performance award, and thanked Blake in his acceptance speech: ‘I want to thank my wife, Blake. Everything I do is to make her laugh, especially the sex!’

12. Zac Efron Apologised To Seth Rogen’s Crotch

Yes, really. But there is some context. Referencing Seth’s noticeably musclier appearance, Seth hit back ‘I think the real question, Zac, is what did you do to my body? You forced me into this! You're all funny and muscley at the same time and it's not fair! You know who you should be apologizing to are my testicles because they're shrunk to almost essentially nothing.’

13. Will Smith Admitted Jaden Was Cooler Than Him

Even picking up a lifetime achievement award doesn’t mean your own kid can’t be more famous than you. Accepting his Generation Award, Will introduced himself as The Karate Kid’s Dad, with Jaden Smith watching his Dad in the audience.