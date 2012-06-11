SEE the highlights from the MTV Movie Awards, including Kristen Stewart, Emma Roberts, Charlize Theron and Jennifer Aniston.
MTV Movie Awards 2012
1. Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner
Twilight buddies Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner had every reason to look super happy as they celebrated their Best Movie win at the MTV Movie Awards 2012 for Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 1.
2. Jessica Biel, Emma Watson and Kate Beckinsale
Flanked by two stunning leading ladies - Jessica Biel and Kate Beckinsale - Emma Watson represented Team Harry Potter as they scooped the golden popcorn for Best Cast.
3. Emma Watson
Looking every inch the Hollywood star, we're loving how Brit actress Emma Watson has grown-out her pixie crop and is working a cute bob at the MTV Movie Awards.
4. Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield
The Amazing Spider-Man on and off screen couple Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield looked super loved-up as they arrived at the MTV Movie Awards. And while she may have missed out on the Best Kiss gong for her smooch with Ryan Gosling in Crazy, Stupid, Love, Emma scooped the first ever Trailblazer Award!
5. Matthew McConaughey, Charlize Theron and Channing Tatum
Hollywood big guns Matthew McConaughey, Charlize Theron and Channing Tatum posed for pics at the MTV Movie Awards 2012.
6. Jennifer Aniston and Russell Brand
Scooping the Best Dirtbag golden popcorn for her role in Horrible Bosses, Jennifer Aniston cosied up to the Awards' presenter Russell Brand - who joked he was on the lookout for a new wife!
7. Kristen Stewart and Chris Hemsworth
Snow White And The Huntsman co-stars Kristen Stewart and Chris Hemsworth shared a joked as they were snapped at the after-party.
8. Cast of Twilight with Jodie Foster
The cast of Twilight sans R-Patz posed for pics with Jodie Foster who presented them with the coveted Best Movie golden popcorn.
9. Taylor Lautner
Taylor Lautner aka Jacob Black cut a dashing form in the audience at the MTV Movie Awards. Check out his cheeky no-tie, unbuttoned shirt!
10. Christian Bale, Joseph Gorrdon-Levitt, Gary Oldman and Christopher Nolan
The Batman Dark Knight Rises cast enjoyed a Christopher Nolan Batman retrospective on the big screen at the MTV Movie Awards. Looking back over the previous films, the stars paid tribute to late actor Heath Ledger who played the Joker in Batman The Dark Knight, with Christian Bale looking quite tearful throughout.
11. Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart walked the MTV Movie Awards red carpet without boyfriend and Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson - collecting the award for Best Kiss for the fourth year running. Showing her sense of humour, the actress re-enacted the kiss - on her own! We love her edgy Guishem dress and Christian Louboutin heels.
12. Emma Watson
Harry Potter star Emma Watson nailed this season's sports luxe trend in an edgy Brood Fall 2012 digi-print top and skirt with Tabitha Simmons Gothic strappy sandal heels.
13. Emma Stone
Emma Stone wowed in a striking monochrome Martin Grant Fall 2012 dress paired with Brian Atwood two-tone Grace pumps, sparkling jewels from Tiffany & Co and a Fendi clutch.
14. Mila Kunis and Jennifer Aniston
Mila Kunis and Jennifer Aniston shared a joke on stage at the MTV Movie Awards as Jen scooped the golden popcorn.
15. Charlize Theron
Celebrating the box office success of her new movie Snow White and the Huntsman, and with her latest movie Prometheus still to come, Charlize Theron sizzled down the MTV red carpet in a scarlet peplum waist Lanvin dress with Jimmy Choo strappy sandals and Cartier jewels.
16. Mila Kunis
Mila Kunis made a statement in colour with a Fendi mini-dress on the black carpet for the MTV Movie Awards. The star was there to present the Dirtbag of the Year award to Jennifer Aniston, with her Ted co-star Mark Wahlberg.
17. Leighton Meester
Gossip Girl star Leighton Meester went for laid-back chic at the MTV Movie Awards working a cream jacket and shorts with silk printed tee - all Christian Cota. She accessorised with Brian Atwood suede pumps and a Jimmy Choo clutch. We love her tangy red lips too.
18. Shailene Woodley
Scooping Best Breakthrough Performance for her role in The Descendants, actress Shailene Woodley kept her look simple but oh-so grown-up, working a black Stella McCartney top and trews.
19. Nikki Reed
Going all-out for gold, Twilight actress Nikki Reed nailed a 20s-inspired look in her stunning Randi Rahm dress and matching Giuseppe Zanotti peep-toes.
20. Kate Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale went for a more muted look for the MTV Movie Awards in her cream Christian Dior dress, killer pins and Salvatore Ferragamo shoes, adding a splash of colour with her Kotur clutch. She co-presented Best Cast to Emma Watson for team Harry Potter.
21. Russell Brand
Presenter for the night Russell Brand joked his way through the ceremony, teasing fellow celebs and even making fun of himself!
22. Mark Wahlberg
Mark Wahlberg teamed up with his Ted co-star Mila Kunis to present the golden popcorn to Jennifer Aniston.
23. Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston looked super pleased with her award, telling the audience: "I would like to say thank you to the television show Friends for letting me unleash my inner sweetheart and (Horrible Bosses director) Seth Gordon for letting me channel my inner dirtbag.” We love her black leather Valentino dress.
24. Jessica Biel
Sporting new uber blunt bangs, Jessica Biel wowed in a Chanel LWD (little white dress), adding a pop of green with her Barbara Bui Biker sandals.
25. Elizabeth Banks
The Hunger Games star Elizabeth Banks went for all-out drama at the MTV Movie Awards in a black lacy Elie Saab jumpsuit - scooping the award for Best On-Screen Transformation.
26. Julia Jones
Twilight actress Julia Jones made sure all eyes were on her in this zingy Joy Cioci laser-cut neon yellow dress.
27. Christina Ricci
Pan Am star Christina Ricci worked her usual dress-with-a-difference style for the MTV Movie Awards in this custom-made Christian Siriano for Timex dress - and yes those are 100s of watch-faces adorning the bodice.
28. Andrew Garfield
The Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield looked super dashing as he hit the MTV Movie Awards.
29. Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield
Out to promote their new movie The Amazing Spider-Man, cute couple Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield took to the stage to give the audience a taste of the movie to come.
30. Chris Hemsworth
Snow White And The Huntsman star Chris Hemsworth worked a laid-back look at the MTV Movie Awards.
31. Channing Tatum
Magic Mike star Channing Tatum waved to fans outside the MTV Movie Awards.
32. Victoria Justice
Victoria Justice worked her vibrant Erin Fetherston dress with Swarovski jewels and a Michael Kors clutch and heels.
