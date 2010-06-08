5 Mar 2018
MTV Movie Awards 2010
-
1. MTV Tom and Cam
Co-stars of new flick Knight & Day Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz posed for pics in the 2010 MTV Movie Awards press room, and both looked fab, fab, fab.
-
2. MTV Scarlett
Er, how stunning? Scarlett Johansson was the belle of the MTV Music Awards ball in a beautiful emerald-green lace dress by Dolce & Gabbana.
-
3. MTV awards cHRISTINA a
Christina Aguilera chose a dramatic look from the spring 2010 Atelier Versace Collection, and wowed in the black dress with chain straps and an asymmetric flowing train.
-
4. MTV awards Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart blew us away in her gorgeous gold and silver Dolce & Gabbana ensemble, which she styled with black heels, a defining waist belt and a rock-chick slicked-back ponytail. The star picked up a golden popcorn for Best Female Performance in Twilight New Moon.
-
5. MTV Whitney Port
Our favourite Hills star Whitney Port was fun and funky in her yellow-accented bandage dress and cut-out shoe boots.
-
6. MTV Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron
So the best-looking young couple in Tinseltown, Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron were pretty, polished and perfectly flawless at the MTV Movie Awards 2010.
-
7. MTV Scarlett and Sandra Kiss
Sandra Bullock proved she was back to her playful best as she planted a smacker on Scarlett Johansson. Loving the sexy cowl-backed dress!
-
8. MTV Twilight
Twilight Saga: New Moon was the big winner of the 2010 MTV Movie Awards, and its big stars, Anna Kendrick, Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner all hit the bash together.
-
9. MTV Bradley Cooper and Jessica Biel
Bradley Cooper and Jessica Biel stepped up to announce the winners of the Best Kiss, and gave the award Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart.
-
10. MTV Kiss 1
Will they, won't they? Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart played up to their Best Kiss win as they accepted their gong. So cute.
-
11. MTV Kiss 2
As they accepted their award for Best Kiss, Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart put on a cute performance for the crowd.
-
12. MTV Les Grossman
Jennifer Lopez and Tom Cruise took to the stage to perform a hilarious hip-hop dance duet. Tom performed as his balding sleazy character, Les Grossman, from Tropic Thunder. Brilliant.
-
13. MTV Sandra Bullock
Sandra Bullock received a rapturous reception as she took to the MTV Movie Awards stage in a pretty black minidress. Looking fantastic, Sandra.
-
14. MTV awards Lily Collins
We're crushing all over Lily Collins' vibrant orange minidress, and just adore her grey platforms, too.
-
15. mtv awards Katy P
Feelin' blue: Katy Perry brought the theatrical to the MTV Movie Awards 2010 in an electric-blue wig teamed with a gleaming micro-minidress.
-
16. MTV Amanda Seyfried
As Amanda Seyfried stepped up to receive her Best Scared as S**t Performance for Jennifer's Body, she wowed in a lace LBD and Jimmy Choo heels.
-
17. MTV awards Jessica Biel
Cute! Jessica Biel rocked fashionable feathers with a polka-dot blouse and pink bow waist sash at the MTV Movie Awards 2010.
-
18. MTV Cameron Diaz
Legs eleven! Cameron Diaz showcased her honed and toned figure in a delightful floral mini. Colourful and cute!
-
19. MTV Perry
Hello, Boys! Katy Perry could give Eva Herzigova's Wonderbra ad a run for its money in this body-enhancing, funky skintight frock. Daring and fabulous.
-
20. MTV Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba rocked funky footless tights as she stepped on to the stage with Vanessa Hudgens, who was pretty in a floaty white mini.
-
21. MTV Russell Brand
The coolest dude in Hollywood? Russell Brand worked his unique brand of style in silver sheeny trousers teamed with a black shirt and grey waistcoat.
-
22. MTV awards Audrina and Stephanie
Talk about sparkly! The Hills stars Audrina Patridge and Stephanie Pratt certainly brought the bling to the MTV Movie Awards 2010!
-
23. MTV Peter Facinelli
Twilight hunk Peter Facinelli was look as hot as ever in jeans and a grey suit jacket.
-
24. MTV Nikki Reed and Elizabeth Reaser
The Twiight Saga: New Moon proved to be a smash hit at this year's MTV Movie Awards, and Nikki Read and Elizabeth Reaser show off just two of the five golden popcorn gongs the flick picked up, including one for Best Movie.
-
25. MTV awards anna k
Printed dresses are so summer 2010, and Twilight star Anna Kendrick dazzled in her red mini by Zac Posen and fabulously fierce heels.
-
26. MTV Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton was feathered and fabulous as she arrived on the red carpet in her ultra-glamorous white minidress.
-
27. MTV mark salling
Glee's Mark Salling kept it laidback in a checked shirt and jeans.
-
28. MTV awards Eva M
Eva so dazzling! Eva Mendes wowed the crowds - and the cameras - in her printed blue all-over sequin sparkler with metallic-gold heels.
-
29. MTV Hiltons
Stylish siblings Paris and Nicky Hilton showed off their perfect pins in thigh-skimming minis.
-
30. MTV awards Lo
The Hills star Lo Bosworth went for old-school Hollywood glamour in her sweeping Grecian-style gown.
-
31. MTV Nicky Hilton
Nicky Hilton was picture-perfect in a mint-green mini dress and pretty silver sandals. She also rocked a trend hairstyle for summer 2010: the side plait.
-
32. MTV Nikki Reed
Twilight babe Nikki Read made a statement with a stunning bold floral-print minidress and soft polished waves. We love.
-
33. MTV awards Lindsay Lo
Jump to it! Lindsay Lohan was double daring in her bead-encrusted head-to-toe sparkly jumpsuit.
