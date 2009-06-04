Beating off competition from Slumdog Millionaire and High School Musical 3, Twilight stars Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart took to the stage to accept the trophy for Best Kiss. And it looked very much like the audience was about to be treated to a live re-enactment of that winning smooch as the pair closed their eyes and moved in close. But just as the tension in the auditorium was about to reach fever pitch the pair touched noses and Kristen leaned into the mic to say "Thank you so much!" Drat. Spoilsports.