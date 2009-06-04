5 Mar 2018
MTV Movie Awards 2009
-
1. MTV Movie Awards 010609 Kristen Stewart
Twilight star Kristen Stewart made her way into LA's Gibson Theatre for the MTV Movie Awards in an outfit of red dress, loose locks and belt, all teamed with teen-tastic converse trainers rather than high heels. If she was feeling confident that Twilight was the fan's favourite it didn't show as she struck an unassuming pose for the photographers... But she must have been pretty chuffed by the time she left the ceremony; the vampire flick picked up no less than five gongs including Best Movie.
-
2. MTV Movie Awards 010609 Sienna Miller, Channing Tatum
Sienna Miller posed with her G.I. Joe: The Rise of the Cobra costar, the hunky Channing Tatum on the MTV red carpet. The pair appear in the sci-fi action thriller which is due to hit our screens this summer. The cast also includes Karolina Kurkova and Dr Who star Christopher Eccleston.
-
3. MTV Movie Awards 010609 Megan Fox
If it hadn't been for Sienna Miller's stunning appearance in a Twenty8Twelve frock Megan Fox may well have taken the crown for best-dressed on the red carpet last night. The Transformers actress wore Dolce & Gabbana's black and gold brocade strapless dress which she'd had customised to mini-dress length show off her perfect pins.
-
4. MTV Movie Awards 010609 Miley Cyrus
Hannah Montana starlet Miley Cyrus went for elegant blush-coloured dress by Moschino Cheap and Chic, continuing a succession of grown-up red carpet looks. She was one of the few stars who managed to bat off stiff competition from the Twilight gang, taking home the award for Best Song From a Movie for The Climb which is featured in Hannah Montana: The Movie. Go Miley!
-
5. MTV Movie Awards 010609 zac efron
High School Musical heartthrob Zac Efron scooped the Best Male Performance award which was announced by Sacha Baron Cohen's alter ego, Bruno. The faux Austrian fashionista was on hand to wreak havoc throughout the ceremony, landing bottom first in Eminem's lap and forgetting to announce the nominees in the Best Male category. Zac didn't seem to mind and got onstage to claim his popcorn prize.
-
6. MTV Movie Awards 010609 Sofia Vassilieva, Cameron Diaz, Abigail Breslin
Cameron Diaz hung out with her My Sister's Keeper costars, Abigail Breslin and Sofia Vassilieva at the awards ceremony. Cameron plays the mother of the two young actresses in the film, based on Jodi Picoult's novel of the same name.
-
7. MTV Movie Awards 010609 Rumer Willis
Rumeur Willis struck a pose in a green abstract print mini dress. The colourway was the perfect compliment to show her russet locks and pale skintone.
-
8. MTV Movie Awards 010609 Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson
Beating off competition from Slumdog Millionaire and High School Musical 3, Twilight stars Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart took to the stage to accept the trophy for Best Kiss. And it looked very much like the audience was about to be treated to a live re-enactment of that winning smooch as the pair closed their eyes and moved in close. But just as the tension in the auditorium was about to reach fever pitch the pair touched noses and Kristen leaned into the mic to say "Thank you so much!" Drat. Spoilsports.
-
9. MTV Movie Awards 010609 Big Pak, Hayden Panettiere
Hayden Panettiere showed off her gleaming Cannes tan in a halter-neck taffeta dress with flouncy ra-ra skirt. The actress joined musician Big Pac on stage to announce comedienne Amy Poehler as the winner of the WTF Award for the scene where she urinates in the sink in last year's hit film Baby Mama. The Heroes starlet clarified: "For those of you still living in a cave, the WTF award means what the (bleep)."
-
10. MTV Movie Awards 010609 Miranda Cosgrove
Miranda Cosgrove donned a sparkly Sass and Bide dress for the MTV Movie Awards. The star-struck starlet tweeted from the red carpet saying "I met Kings of Leon on the carpet! They are performing tonight! It's gonna be awesome!" Adorable.
-
11. MTV Movie Awards 010609 Keifer Sutherland, Zac Efron, Ben Stiller
Kiefer Sutherland and Zac Efron were the two stars charged with presenting Ben Stiller with his MTV Generation Award for his long list of hit movies including Meet the Fockers, Tropic Thunder and InStyle.co.uk's fave, fashion industry spoof, Zoolander. "It's every actor's dream to be honored and have a moment in the spotlight like this," Stiller said as he accepted his award.
-
12. rotator Miley Cyrus 010609
-
13. MTV Movie Awards 010609 Ryan Reynolds, Sandra Bullock
Veteran actress Sandra Bullock and Scarlett Johansson's hubby, actor Ryan Reynolds, teamed up on stage to present the hotly anticipated Best Kiss Award to Twilight heartthrobs Kristen Stewart Robert Pattinson. The duo were the perfect presenters for this award, having shared a steamy kiss on their latest big screen offering, The Proposal.
