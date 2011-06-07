Kristen Stewart rocked the house at the MTV Movie Awards in a red hot minidress by Balmain that was totally covered in safety pins! We wonder if this fierce little number will get as much press attention as that OTHER safety pin dress - the Versace number that propelled Elizabeth Hurley to fame back in 1994. The Twilight babe wore her auburn locks wild but kept her shoes classic and did away with jewellery all together to keep all eyes on the dress.