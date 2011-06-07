5 Mar 2018
MTV Movie Awards
1. MTV Movie Awards
With Twilight: Eclipse winning a total of five awards, Robert Pattinson had everything to smile about - particularly his personal award for Best Male.
2. MTV Movie Awards
Looking super close, Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart enjoyed the on-stage limelight as they each scooped Best Performance awards plus of course, Best Kiss.
3. MTV Movie Awards
Twilight heartthrob Taylor Lautner accepted yet another award for Twilight: Eclipse on behalf of the whole cast who joined him on stage.
4. MTV Movie Awards
Gossip Girl Blake Lively was sporty chic on the red carpet in an electric blue figure-hugging dress by Michael Kors, which she set off with a sleek ponytail (the catwalk hair trend of the season). A pair of purple suede platforms made for the ultimate colour-blocking combination.
5. MTV Movie Awards
Scooping Best Comedic Performance for Easy A, gorgeous actress Emma Stone showed off her freshly dyed red locks, working a wow-worthy Bottega Veneta dress with metallic Casadei pumps.
6. MTV Movie Awards
Emma Watson went for a figure-hugging white jewelled Marchesa mini-dress for the MTV Movie Awards. The Harry Potter star was up for Best Kiss - but lost out to Team Twilight.
7. MTV Movie Awards
Kristen Stewart rocked the house at the MTV Movie Awards in a red hot minidress by Balmain that was totally covered in safety pins! We wonder if this fierce little number will get as much press attention as that OTHER safety pin dress - the Versace number that propelled Elizabeth Hurley to fame back in 1994. The Twilight babe wore her auburn locks wild but kept her shoes classic and did away with jewellery all together to keep all eyes on the dress.
8. MTV Movie Awards
Clad in a figure-hugging printed frock, Reese Witherspoon was honoured by the audience, her peers and one very jokey Robert Pattinson (her co-star in Water for Elephants) at the MTV Movie Awards, where she was awarded the MTV Generation gong. On stage, the newlywed and mum-of-two gushed: “It's also possible to make it in Hollywood without a reality show.”
9. MTV Movie Awards
Robert Pattinson caused quite a stir when he presented his Water For Elephants co-star Reese Witherspoon with the Generation Award dropping a few naughty anecdotes about the blonde bombshell into his ad-libbed speech.
10. MTV Movie Awards
Taylor Lautner raised more than a few eyebrows at the MTV Movie Awards when he shared a passionate stage kiss with his Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson. The Jacob Black actor kept things casual on the red carpet with a black jacket, slim-cut grey trousers and beat-up boots. Our only question is where are the muscles?
11. MTV Movie Awards
Transformers babe Rosie Huntington-Whiteley was totally wild on the red carpet in her tiger-print shift dress and on-tone strappy sandals.
12. MTV Movie Awards
Disney princess Selena Gomez was totally darling on the red carpet in an A-line minidress by Giambattista Valli and Casadei nude courts.
13. MTV Movie Awards
Harry Potter star Tom Felton worked a smart/casual combo for the MTV Movie Awards with his navy suit, nautical striped T-shirt and taupe suede loafers.
14. MTV Movie Awards
True Grit star Hailee Steinfeld looked all grown-up in a stunning sparkling black tux Louis Vuitton suit. We love the pop of red lippy.
15. MTV Movie Awards
Elle Fanning went cute and girlie for the MTV Movie Awards in a pretty D&G floral playsuit with matching platform wedges.
16. MTV Movie Awards
Positively sparkling in a glitzy Balmain gown teamed with Pierre Hardy heels and Bulgari jewels, Leighton Meester was up for Best Villain for her role in The Roommate but lost out to Harry Potter star Tom Felton.
17. MTV Movie Awards
Abduction star Lily Collins worked a fierce leo-print Dolce & Gabbana mini-dress teamed with Christian Louboutin peep-toe shoe-boots and Alexis Bittar jewellery as she arrived the MTV Movie Awards. No doubt she celebrated co-star Taylor Lautner's big wins.
18. MTV Movie Awards
Emma Stone beat off stiff competition from Ashton Kutcher, Adam Sandler and Russell Brand to win Best Comedic Performance for Easy A. The newly dyed red-head was obviously thrilled joking: “This is my child!”
19. MTV Movie Awards
Pop-sensation Justin Bieber scooped Best Jaw Dropping Moment for his Never Say Never 3-D Concert film, winning even more hearts by saying: “But most of all I want to thank my fans, I love you."
20. MTV Movie Awards
Twilight trio Taylor Lautner, Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart were weighted down with awards by the end of the night. The threesome joked about on stage, until eventually Rob and Taylor had that inevitable on-stage smooch.
21. MTV Movie Awards
Harry Potter baddie Tom Felton looked like the cat that got the cream at the MTV Movie Awards as he scooped the gong for Best Villain for his role as Draco Malfoy in the wizard franchise.
22. MTV Movie Awards
Gossip Girl star Jessica Szohr worked a 70s style Alice + Olivia jumpsuit as she arrived at the MTV Movie Awards.
23. MTV Movie Awards
Brit actor Andrew Garfield cut a dashing form at the MTV Movie Awards. Up for Best Breakout Star and Best Line From A Movie, Andrew lost out to Kick Ass cutie Chloe Moretz and Alexyz Nycole Sanchez respectively. Better luck next year Andrew!
24. MTV Movie Awards
Cameron Diaz showed off her mile-long pins at the MTV Movie Awards in a cute and sexy playsuit by Phillip Lim and a pair of super-hot buckled sandals by Lanvin. She kept her gold jewellery simple with an Alexis Bittar necklace, and Anita Ko earrings.
25. MTV Movie Awards
The Twilight gang triumphed at the MTV Movie Awards, clinching a host of top honours, including the coveted Best Movie gong. Cast members Bryce Dallas Howard (who also won the award for Best Fight Scene), Xavier Samuel and Elizabeth Reaser made for a glamorous trio as they posed with their popcorn trophies.
26. MTV Movie Awards
Part of the Twilight crew, Kellan Lutz sported blonde locks as he arrived at the MTV Movie Awards.
27. MTV Movie Awards
“Pink Friday” rapper Nicki Minaj hit the MTV Movie Awards in a super-revealing cut-away bustier, khaki crops and a whole lot of bling. The singing sensation flanked Ashton Kutcher in presenting Twilight star Kristen Stewart with the Best Female Performance award.
28. MTV Movie Awards
Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev was aptly clad in a blood red frock at the MTV Awards.
29. MTV Movie Awards
Friends With Benefits stars Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis were fun and flirty on stage, with JT getting a serious case of wandering hands. The gorgeous pair presented Robert Pattinson with the coveted Best Male Performance award.
30. MTV Movie Awards
There were jokes a-plenty when Emma Stone hit the MTV Movie Awards stage with Crazy Stupid Love co-stars Steve Carell and Ryan Gosling to present the Best Villain award to Tom Felton.
31. MTV Movie Awards
Kick Ass star Christopher Mintz-Plasse arrived at the MTV bash for his role as a presenter. His Kick Ass co-star Chloe Moretz scooped Best Breakout Star.
32. MTV Movie Awards
Looking handsome in a preppy navy cardigan, Green Lantern actor Ryan Reynolds was the lucky man who got to present Twilight couple Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart with the award for Best Kiss.
33. MTV Movie Awards
Designer Christian Siriano was his usual stylish self on the red carpet at the MTV Movie Awards in a black double-breasted suit over a hot pink shirt.
34. MTV Movie Awards
Transformers star Josh Duhamel looked super suave on the red carpet at the MTV Movie Awards. He later hit the stage to present an award with his co-stars Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Patrick Dempsey.
35. MTV Movie Awards
Jim Carey hit the MTV Movie Awards as a presenter. He later changed into a typically eccentric bright green suit for his stint on stage.
36. MTV Movie Awards
Hunky Chris Evans looked super cool as he hit the red carpet in aviator jacket and sunnies.
37. MTV Movie Awards
Selena Gomez looked super stunning at the MTV Movie Awards in a pretty Giambattista Valli dress teamed with nude Casadei heels. Posing with actress pal Ashley Benson, the pair were picture perfect.
38. MTV Movie Awards
Tom Felton took home the only prize for Harry Potter of the night with Best Villain for his portrayal of the devious Draco Malfoy.
39. MTV Movie Awards
Cameron Diaz was joined by her Bad Teacher co-star, funnyman Jason Segal, on stage at the MTV Movie Awards where they presented the gong for Best Line from a Movie (won by Alexys Nycole Sanchez, who said: “I want to get chocolate wasted” in Grown Ups).
40. MTV Movie Awards
Yummy-mummy-to-be Twilight actress Bryce Dallas Howard opted for a gorgeously Grecian style J.Crew gown with rope belt to show off her neat bump.
41. MTV Movie Awards
Foo Fighters front-man Dave Grohl looked happy to be at the MTV Movie Awards where he later treated the crowd to an energetic performance.
42. MTV Movie Awards
Nikki Reed, who plays vampire Rosalie Hale in Twilight, was one of the few stars on the red carpet working a maxi-dress this year. We adore the sheer skirt and harness detailing of her Lanvin gown.
43. MTV Movie Awards
Twilight dad Peter Facinelli looked totally dapper in a three-piece suit that set off his piercing blue eyes.
