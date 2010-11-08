5 Mar 2018
MTV Europe Video Awards 2010
-
1. MTV Europe Video Awards
An ecstatic Rihanna performed her single "Only Girl (In The World)" - which hit the number one spot this week - in fairytale style, adding to the faux garden of flowers with the rose-embellished train on her corset dress.
-
2. MTV Europe Video Awards
It was up to Shakira to open the night of music celebrations, and she did so with a medley of hits dressed in a sequin bra top and matching hareem trousers with a silver rara skirt to top it off.
-
3. MTV Europe Video Awards
What a tribute! Host of the night Eva Longoria-Parker had a few fans at her disposal in the form of some topless hunks who had dutifully branded themselves with the Desperate Housewife's name.
-
4. MTV Europe Video Awards
Never afraid to flaunt her figure, this was just one of the skin-tight sequin costumes Katy Perry donned at the MTV Europe Video Awards. The newly-married pop princess took to the stage to perform after receiving the award for Best Video.
-
5. MTV Europe Video Awards
From structured minidresses to full-length gowns, to ham suits - Eva Longaria-Parker's wardrobe was certainly diverse as she played host at the MTV Europe Video Awards.
-
6. MTV Europe Video Awards
Rihanna was as beautiful as ever in the guise of a swan at the MTV Europe Video Awards in this nude, ruffled Marchesa gown.
-
7. MTV Europe Video Awards
Katy and Russell made their post-marriage debut at the MTV Awards, where they sported matching diamond wedding rings. The duo were married in a lavish ceremony in India two weeks ago. Ahh, it doesn’t look like the honeymoon’s over yet!
-
8. MTV Europe Video Awards
Miley Cyrus, who was up for two awards including Best Pop and Best Female, changed into a crystal-studded bodysuit for her sexy performance of “Who Owns My Heart”.
-
9. MTV Europe Video Awards
As host of the evening, Eva Longoria-Parker had a whopping nine outfit changes. Her first frock was this voluminous black satin number by Georges Hobeika paired with a pair of Brian Atwood courts. Despite the pressures of the evening, Longoria seemed to enjoy herself, later tweeting: 'Thank u Madrid! I love Espana!! MTV EMA's you rocked! Had so much fun! Back to work now on DH!'
-
10. MTV Europe Video Awards
It’s nice to see marriage hasn’t changed Katy Perry’s love of quirky fashion. The singer, who picked up the Best Video award for “California Gurls” at the MTV Europe Music Awards, kicked off the evening in a red sequinned shift by Jeremy Scott inspired by a concert ticket, which she teamed with electric blue Sergio Rossi platform sling-backs.
-
11. MTV Europe Video Awards
The night was a whirlwind of costume changes, and before donning her on-stage get-up, Shakira worked this plunging metallic mini with leg-lengthening platform black courts.
-
12. MTV Europe Video Awards
Kelly Brook chose a sexy yet elegant bronze-coloured frock and a pair of power platforms for the MTV Europe Music Awards. From the glossy mane to the dark red nail varnish and chandelier earrings, she was one of the chicest celebs at the awards.
-
13. MTV Europe Video Awards
Miley Cyrus worked the perfect mix of girly and masculine on the red carpet in this tiered white dress with black bow tie by D&G.
-
14. MTV Europe Video Awards
Ke$ha posed for photos following her Best New Act win in quite the eye-catching outfit: a flouro green leotard covered in netting and some seriously whacky neon body paint.
-
15. MTV Europe Video Awards
Taking our best dressed crown was "Disturbia" singer Rihanna in a fabulous frou-frou Marchesa gown with a feathered fish-tail skirt and sheer bodice. Fresh-faced make-up in a tangerine palette played up her bright red locks.
-
16. MTV Europe Video Awards
Dizzee Rascal, whom InStyle met for the first time at our Dolce & Gabbana party last week, was as dapper as could be at the MTV Awards in a sleek black tux complete with a fringed satin scarf by the Italian fashion house. The musician told us his secret to always looking fabulous for a party: “Find out what everyone else is wearing first… and wear something batter.” Mission accomplished.
Dizzee presented an absent Lady Gaga the awards for Best Female, saying: “It’s a shame it’s been more difficult for women to make it in the music industry than men, which is odd because women inspire so much music”.
-
17. MTV Europe Video Awards
Ms Momsen was joined by her Pretty Reckless band members for the night of music awards, and had styled up another rock chick ensemble for the occasion, this time playing peek-a-boo with a lace bra showing through an oversized open shirt.
-
18. MTV Europe Video Awards
Kings of Leon were nominated for Best Live Act and Best Rock Act at the ceremony but lost out to Linkin Park and Seconds to Mars, respectively. But there were no long faces amongst the band members as they sang their hit Radioactive, admitting that it was the first time they were performing on such a grand scale.
-
19. Ke$ha
Ke$ha was a mix of punk and bling at the awards in a pair of purple satin flares, a ripped up vest top and oversized gold jewellery. The singer picked up the Best New Act gong at the ceremony
-
20. Eva Longoria
From ham to glam - Eva Longoria-Parker was a one woman fashion show at the MTV Europe Video Music. The hostess with the mostest outfits changed up a full-length gown for this pretty and revealing Gianfranco Ferre bodysuit.
