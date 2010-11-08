Dizzee Rascal, whom InStyle met for the first time at our Dolce & Gabbana party last week, was as dapper as could be at the MTV Awards in a sleek black tux complete with a fringed satin scarf by the Italian fashion house. The musician told us his secret to always looking fabulous for a party: “Find out what everyone else is wearing first… and wear something batter.” Mission accomplished.

Dizzee presented an absent Lady Gaga the awards for Best Female, saying: “It’s a shame it’s been more difficult for women to make it in the music industry than men, which is odd because women inspire so much music”.