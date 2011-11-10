Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber and Katy Perry win big! PLUS, check out the fashion parade on the red carpet, led by hostess Selena Gomez in Marchesa!
MTV Europe Music Awards 2011
1. Selena Gomez - MTV Europe Music Awards
As the evening's super-stylish host, Selena Gomez made numerous wardrobe changes, here donning some stunning sequin mini-shorts and a canary yellow blouse, adding some hot blue wedge boots to finish.
2. Selena Gomez - MTV Europe Music Awards
Selena Gomez dazzled through another performance in a printed cowl neck frock, adding some sparkly peep-toes for extra leg-lengthening action - gorgeous!
3. Lady Gaga - MTV Europe Music Awards
Lady Gaga showed exactly why she earned her Best Female award as took to the stage for a rendition of "Marry The Night", playing a satellite landing on the moon in a huge metal disc and racy red bikini.
4. Selena Gomez - MTV Europe Music Awards
Selena Gomez swapped out of her short frocks for a gorgeous billowy Felder Felder gown for another wow-worthy performance.
5. Lady Gaga - MTV Europe Music Awards
Picking up her Best Video award for "Born This Way", Lady Gaga took a metallic take on ladylike in a shimmering blue jacket and pencil skirt, finishing the look with a pair of stacked platform boots.
6. Jessie J - MTV Europe Music Awards
Launching into her Number 1 track "Pricetag", Jessie J emerged on stage from a box wearing a nude-toned catsuit which was embellished with gold decorations.
7. Selena Gomez - MTV Europe Music Awards
Made ya look! Selena Gomez turned up in heat in what looked like only a pair of trousers but...
8. Selena Gomez - MTV Europe Music Awards
... it was in fact a backless scarlet red sequin playsuit, teamed with sky-high courts!
9. Lady Gaga - MTV Europe Music Awards
Lady Gaga had an impressive four outfit changes at the event, culminating in this slinky silver tiled number by Nicola Formichetti for Thierry Mugler. The performer could barely hold her four awards, which included Best Female, Best Song ("Born This Way") best video (for the same song) and Biggest Fans!
10. Justin Bieber - MTV Europe Music Awards
Justin Bieber sported a black and white leather jacket and an ear-to-ear grin as he picked up his awards for Best Male Singer and Best Pop Singer at the ceremony, which was hosted by his girlfriend, Selena Gomez.
11. Selena Gomez - MTV Europe Music Awards
Selena Gomez was the hostess with the mostest in a ruffled white confection by Marchesa.
12. Katy Perry - MTV Europe Music Awards
Katy Perry scooped the gong for Best Live Act in a powder pink outfit designed by her date for the night, Jeremy Scott.
13. Jessie J - MTV Europe Music Awards
Looking every inch the bombshell, Jessie J wowed the crowds in a strapless leopard print Dolce & Gabbana gown. The singer led a musical tribute to the late, great Amy Winehouse.
14. Jessie J - MTV Europe Music Awards
For her second costume change, Jessie J played peek-a-boo in a white panelled number and lace-up white boots.
15. Jessie J - MTV Europe Music Awards
Jessie J worked her third outfit of the ceremony, a printed column by Mary Katrantzou.
16. Coldplay - MTV Europe Music Awards
Led by Chris Martin in a hot pink tee, Coldplay opened the awards ceremony with their hit "Every Teardrop Is A Waterfall". The frontman admitted being a big Justin Bieber fan, saying: "Even I've got Bieber fever."
17. Bar Refaeli - MTV Europe Music Awards
Stunning model Bar Refaeli opted for a long ombre gown for the star-studded music fest.
18. Hayden Panettiere - MTV Europe Music Awards
Actress Hayden Panettiere hit the pink carpet in a black printed frock by Tibi.
19. Ashley Rickards - MTV Europe Music Awards
Keep your eyes on this lady because she's going places. American actress Ashley Rickards, star of TV series Awkward, sparkled in a silver strapless frock.
20. David Hasselhoff - MTV Europe Music Awards
Germany's biggest hitmaker, David Hasselhoff, was Selena Gomez's co-host at the star-studded event, which took place in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
