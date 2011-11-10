MTV Europe Music Awards 2011

MTV Europe Music Awards 2011
PA
by: Maria Milano
10 Nov 2011

Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber and Katy Perry win big! PLUS, check out the fashion parade on the red carpet, led by hostess Selena Gomez in Marchesa!

