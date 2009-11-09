5 Mar 2018
MTV Europe Music Awards 2009
1. EMA 061109 Katy Perry
She’s a rock chick with attitude – Katy Perry kicked off The MTV Europe Music Awards in signature style in Berlin.
2. EMA 061109 Pixie lott
Pixie Lott beat off stiff competition from Little Boots and La Roux to pick up the Best Push Artist gong, and looked super-cute in a ruffled black Dolce & Gabbana minidress.
3. EMA 061109 Leona Lewis
Leona Lewis stepped out of her style comfort zone and into a cool Vivienne Westwood ensemble of sequin harem pants and sexy corset. We also love the bold slick of orange lippie.
4. EMAs
Beyonce showcased four stunning outfits, and this futuristic silver Atelier Versace gown was a stand-out moment.
5. EMA 061109 Jonas
The Jonas Brothers were uber-smart in their sheeny-shiny suits.
6. EMA 061109 Katy Perry - feathers
Getting feathered: Katy Perry changed a phenomenal 12 times as she hosted the bash, and she worked this season’s feathres with aplomb in this nude-hued mini with Louis Vuitton ankle-strap heels.
7. EMA 061109 Shakira
Shakira went all-out party girl in this shimmering silver mini, which she teamed with Versace spring 2010 mega-watt platforms.
8. EMA 061109 Leona Lewis
Wowing again in Vivienne Westwood, Leona Lewis took to the stage in this high-octane, dramatic gown.
9. EMA 061109 Joss Stone otk
Joss Stone was on-trend, young and fun at the MTV Europe Music Awards in a cute tie-dye mini with over-the-knee boots.
10. EMA 061109 Katy Perry
Another award, another dress for host Katy Perry, who rocked in this skintight strapless mini.
11. EMA 061109 Backstreet Boys
Backstreet’s back – alright? (Sorry, we couldn’t resist!)
12. EMA 061109 Joss Stone
Joss Stone wore two successful outfits at the MTV Europe Music Awards in Berlin, and this Grecian-style cream gown was gorgeous teamed with glitzy heels.
13. EMA 061109 Katy Perry marchesa
This blush-pink Marchesa gown may well be our favourite of Katy Perry’s 12 outfit changes. Love the appliqué floral one-shoulder detail!
14. EMA 061109 Asia Argento
Although we think it might have been better paired with a pair of peep-toes, Asia Argento’s Sophia Kokosalaki mini was just gorgeous.
15. EMA 061109 Bar
Bar Refaeli was simply stunning as usual, and blew us away in a Champage-coloured, fringed Roberto Cavalli number.
16. EMA 061109 Jesse Metcalfe
Jesse Metcalfe (he of Desperate Housewives and Nadine Coyle fame), rocked up in a cool black coat, jeans and funky scuffed boots.
17. EMA 061109 Beyonce and Jay-Z
Has Beyoncé been taking style tips from Cheryl Cole? The singer stepped out in the same David Koma dress the X Factor judge wore on the weekend’s live shows. Both gorgeous, ladies!
18. EMA 061109 Brody Jenner
Brody Jenner worked up rather a thirst at the MTV Europe Music Awards bash – and looked cute in a grey suit and purple tie.
19. EMA 061109 David Hasselhoff
We’re loving the fact that The Hoff (David Hasselhoff), got in on the sequin blazer trend!
