It's movie awards season! See the top celebrity pictures with winners Brad Pitt, George Clooney and Charlize Theron celebrating with VIP guests including Michelle Williams, Olivia Wilde and Angelina Jolie...
Movie Awards Celebrity Pictures
1. Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux - The Directors Guild of America Awards
Among the crowd congratulating the industry’s top directors at the DGAs was a stunning Jennifer Aniston who was spotted snuggling up to beau Justin Theroux.
2. Michelle Williams - The Directors Guild of America Awards
Michelle Williams wowed in Chanel Couture to present the DGA Documentary Award to Project Nim director, James Marsh, accepting the award on his behalf.
3. Alexander Payne and George Clooney - The Directors Guild of America Awards
The Descendants director, Alexander Payne, looked pleased as punch standing next to his leading man, George Clooney, having been nominated for Best Director.
4. Shailene Woodley - The Directors Guild of America Awards
George Clooney’s on-screen daughter Shailene Woodley proved she’s one to watch at the DGAs, working a scarlet Valentino gown with her hair plaited to one side.
5. Jennifer Aniston - The Directors Guild of America Awards
Jennifer Aniston opted for an embellished LBD by Dolce & Gabbana for the Director’s Guild of America Awards.
6. Berenice Bejo - The Directors Guild of America Awards
The A-listers have been going mad for Gucci’s drop-waist dresses dripping with beads and Berenice Bejo was the latest star to work the look at the DGAs.
7. Amber Heard - The Directors Guild of America Awards
The Rum Diary beauty Amber Heard rocked a Roland Mouret gown with blonde locks and pretty pink lips at the Directors Guild of America Awards.
8. Carey Mulligan and Michael Fassbender
Carey Mulligan and Michael Fassbender hit the London Film Critic’s Circle Awards where they were both nominated for awards for their work in movie Shame.
9. Michael Fassbender
Michael Fassbender scooped the Best Actor for his role in movie Shame at the London Film Critic’s Circle Awards.
10. Andrea Riseborough - BAFTA Los Angeles Awards Season Tea Party Presented by Escada
W.E. starlet Andrea Riseborough complemented her copper locks with a grey and green number by Escada. The film beauty attended the event with designer Daniel Wingate.
11. Michelle Williams - BAFTA Los Angeles Awards Season Tea Party Presented by Escada
Michelle Williams looked beyond adorable in a monochrome number from Victoria by Victoria Beckham at the BAFTA Los Angeles Awards Season Tea Party Presented by Escada. Mrs Beckham even tweeted "My favourite actress Michelle Williams wearing #victoriabeckham!
12. Octavia Spencer - BAFTA Los Angeles Awards Season Tea Party Presented by Escada
The Help's Octavia Spencer has been knocking out the fashion hits this awards season. At the BAFTA Los Angeles Awards Season Tea Party she was ravishing in an ivory satin maxi-dress jazzed up with a leopard print clutch.
13. Charlize Theron - BAFTA Los Angeles Awards Season Tea Party Presented by Escada
For the BAFTA Los Angeles Awards Season Tea Party Presented by Escada, Charlize Theron opted for a sporty shift from Stella McCartney's spring summer 2012 collection. Divine!
14. Felicity Jones - BAFTA Los Angeles Awards Season Tea Party Presented by Escada
Actress Felicity Jones went minimalist chic at the BAFTA Los Angeles Awards Season Tea Party Presented by Escada in a nude-hued figure-fitting shift by Dolce & Gabbana.
15. Meryl Streep - BAFTA Los Angeles Awards Season Tea Party Presented by Escada
Meryl Streep brought her ladylike chic to the BAFTA Los Angeles Awards Season Tea Party in a red satin blouse and black trousers.
16. Evan Rachel Wood - BAFTA Los Angeles Awards Season Tea Party Presented by Escada
Evan Rachel Wood added a pop of colour to the BAFTA Los Angeles Awards Season Tea Party in a coral-skirted Roland Mouret number.
17. Chloe Moretz - BAFTA Los Angeles Awards Season Tea Party Presented by Escada
Wow, check out 14-year-old Chloe Moretz working Burberry's tribal-inspired look at the BAFTA Los Angeles Awards Season Tea Party Presented by Escada. We heart!
18. Keira Knightley, Michael Fassbender and Carey Mulligan - National Board of Review Awards Gala
Never Let Me Go co-stars Keira Knightley and Carey Mulligan hung out with Carey's Shame co-star Michael Fassbender for a super glamorous night at the National Board of Review Gala Awards.
19. Emma Stone - National Board of Review Awards Gala
While Emma Stone's career goes from strength-to-strength as The Help picked up Best Ensemble Cast award, so does the stunning actress' style. We love her in this oyster-cream J. Mendel dress teamed with that red pout.
20. Rooney Mara - National Board of Review Awards Gala
Scooping Breakthrough Act for The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, actress-of-the-moment Rooney Mara went for a striking black Miu Miu dress teamed with YSL pumps.
21. Michael Fassbender - National Board of Review Awards Gala
Despite not winning Best Actor, hunky star Michael Fassbender didn't walk away from the National Board of Review Gala Awards empty-handed. The Shame star picked up the Spotlight Award for his work in A Dangerous Method, Jane Eyre, Shame and X-Men: First Class.
22. Stacy Keibler and George Clooney - National Board of Review Awards Gala
The Descendants star George Clooney posed for pics with his girlfriend Stacy Keibler who opted for a stunning sparkling Marchesa gown.
23. Naomi Watts - National Board of Review Awards Gala
Naomi Watts hit the red carpet at the National Board of Review Gala Awards in a stunning gold beaded Stella McCartney dress.
24. George Clooney and Michael Fassbender - National Board of Review Awards Gala
Both vying for the Golden Globe Best Actor award, the gorgeous Michael Fassbender posed for pics with George Clooney who pipped him to the post scooping Best Actor for The Descendants at the National Board of Review Gala Awards. Is this an indication of more awards to come?
25. Michael Fassbender and Carey Mulligan - National Board of Review Awards Gala
Shame co-stars Michael Fassbender and Carey Mulligan posed for pics at the the National Board of Review Gala Awards.
26. Viola Davis - National Board of Review Awards Gala
The Help actress Viola Davis arrived at the National Board of Review Gala Awards in a Lauren by Ralph Lauren ruched red dress.
27. Tilda Swinton - National Board of Review Awards Gala
Best Actress at the National Board of Review Gala Awards went to Tilda Swinton for We Need To Talk About Kevin.
28. Felicity Jones - National Board of Review Awards Gala
Brit actress Felicity Jones styled up the red carpet at the National Board of Review Gala Awards in an all-out dramatic black Dolce & Gabbana gown. She scooped the Breakthrough award for Like Crazy.
29. Keira Knightley - National Board of Review Awards Gala
Flying the style flag high for the Brits, Keira Knightley ensured all eyes were on her at the the National Board of Review Gala Awards in a wow-worthy Nina Ricci dress.
30. Jessica Chastain - National Board of Review Awards Gala
The accolades keep on coming for The Help star Jessica Chastain who has already cleaned up at the Palm Springs and New York Film Critics Circle Awards and now scoops Best Supporting Actress at the National Board of Review Gala Awards. In a stunning Zac Posen gown and Roger Vivier sandals, Jessica scores extra points for style too.
31. Chloe Moretz - National Board of Review Awards Gala
In a shimmering ruby red Miu Miu Resort dress, Chloe Moretz was cute-as-can-be as she arrived at the awards gala to support her movie Hugo which scooped Best Film.
32. Emma Stone, Jessica Chastain and Ahna O'Reilly - National Board of Review Awards Gala
Emma Stone posed for pics with her The Help co-stars Jessica Chastain and Ahna O'Reilly as the movie scooped Best Ensemble Cast at the National Board of Review Gala Awards.
33. Helen Mirren - National Board of Review Awards Gala
Dame Helen Mirren cut an elegant form on the red carpet of the National Board of Review Gala Awards.
34. Carey Mulligan - National Board of Review Awards Gala
Shame star Carey Mulligan wowed with her dress choice at the National Board of Review Gala Awards in a pink-beige fringed Lanvin dress.
35. Jessica Chastain - New York Film Critics Circle Awards
Scooping yet another gong, this time at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards Jessica Chastain is the one to watch this awards season. Awarded for her supporting roles in The Tree Of Life, The Help and Take Shelter, Jessica looked the part in a shimmering green Lyn Devon dress with glittering Harry Winston jewels and Jimmy Choo heels.
-
36. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie - New York Film Critics Circle Awards
Soldiering on despite his injury, Brad Pitt still looked super suave as he cosied up to Angelina Jolie who worked a sizzling head-to-toe Salvatore Ferragamo ensemble.
-
37. Robert De Niro - New York Film Critics Circle Awards
Robert De Niro took to the stage at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards to present The Artist director Michel Hazanavicius with the Best Director award.
-
38. Meryl Streep and Viola Davis - New York Film Critics Circle Awards
Awards veteran Meryl Streep sat with up-and-coming The Help actress Viola Davis at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards.
-
39. Angelina Jolie - New York Film Critics Circle Awards
Angelina Jolie went all misty-eyed during Brad Pitt's acceptance speech for the Best Actor award at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards. Cute!
-
40. Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt and Meryl Streep - New York Film Critics Circle Awards
Best Actor and Actress winners Brad Pitt and Meryl Streep posed for pics with Angelina Jolie at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards.
-
41. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie - Palm Springs Film Festival
As stylish as ever, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie posed for pics at the Palm Springs International Film Festival with Brad working a Versace tux while Ange opted for a grey pleated Elie Saab number. They told reporters they were leaving early to go to a birthday party with their daughter – cute!
-
42. George Clooney and Stacy Keibler - Palm Springs Film Festival
George Clooney attended with his actress and wrestler girlfriend Stacy Keibler. The seasoned awards veteran received an award for his work on The Ides of March.
-
43. Olivia Wilde - Palm Springs Film Festival
Olivia Wilde channeled old-school Hollywood glamour in a Monique Lhuillier black lace fishtail dress. She paired Cartier accessories with dramatic make-up to complete the stunning look.
-
44. Michelle Williams - Palm Springs Film Festival
Michelle Williams hit the Palm Springs International Film Festival red carpet in a sparkling, beaded Prada dress. The My Week With Marilyn star completed her stunning look with gold Prada peep-toe heels.
-
45. Charlize Theron - Palm Springs Film Festival
Charlize Theron looked super chic in a structured black Lanvin number accessorised with gold and diamond drop earrings. She finished the look with a smokey eye and a classic, sleek up-do.
-
46. Brad Pitt - Palm Springs Film Festival
Brad Pitt scooped the Desert Palm Achievement Actor Award for his starring role in Moneyball and supporting role in Tree of Life. Could this bode well for the big awards ceremonies coming up?
-
47. George Clooney - Palm Springs Film Festival
George Clooney celebrated receiving the Chairman’s Award for his work in The Descendents and The Ides of March. Congrats!
-
48. Kenneth Branagh - Palm Springs Film Festival
Kenneth Branagh presented the Desert Palm Achievement Award to his My Week With Marilyn co-star Michelle Williams. Both have been nominated for Golden Globes for their performances in the film.
-
49. Glenn Close - Palm Springs Film Festival
Glenn Close wore a navy blue silk chiffon gown by Bibhu Mohapatra to receive the 2011 Career Achievement award. She finished the look with sapphire and diamond drop earrings.
-
50. Al Pacino and Jessica Chastain - Palm Springs Film Festival
Screen legend Al Pacino presented the Spotlight Award to stunning actress Jessica Chastain for her work in The Help, The Tree Of Life, Take Shelter, The Debt and Coriolanus - phew!
-
51. Adrien Brody and Gary Oldman - Palm Springs Film Festival
Adrien Brody hit the Palm Springs Film Festival to present the International Star award to Brit actor Gary Oldman.
-
52. Tom Hanks - Palm Springs Film Festival
An upbeat Tom Hanks told press he was feeling “pretty swinging” about the awards as he arrived to present Best Director to Stephan Daldry.
