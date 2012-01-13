Movie Awards Celebrity Pictures

Movie Awards Celebrity Pictures
Getty
by: Maria Milano
13 Jan 2012

It's movie awards season! See the top celebrity pictures with winners Brad Pitt, George Clooney and Charlize Theron celebrating with VIP guests including Michelle Williams, Olivia Wilde and Angelina Jolie...

