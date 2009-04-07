Anne Hathaway may have missed out on a Golden Globe, but the National Board of Review Awards turned out to be a far more successful evening for her. Anne picked up the award for Best Actress for her role as a recovering drug addict in Rachel Getting Married. This is now the second prize that she's picked up for the role this awards season — she also shared a joint Best Actress gong with Meryl Streep at the Critics' Choice Awards — so perhaps an Oscar is on the horizon?