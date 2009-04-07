5 Mar 2018
Motion Picture Awards, New York
1. Hathaway Adams Motion Picture 14/01/09Motion Picture Award winners Anne Hathaway and Amy Adams were cutely co-ordinated in their back and cream textured frocks. Anne opted for a feathered Chanel shift, which she cinched in at the waist with a skinny belt. Amy sported a cream asymmetric number with a sheer black overlay, which she also accessorized with a curve-creating belt.
2. Patel Baldwin Motion Picture 14/01/09This really is turning out to be an incredible month for Slumdog Millionaire star Dev Patel, who was presented the award for Best Breakthrough Actor by Alec Baldwin. The 18-year-old London born actor has been getting praise galore following his leading role in the flick, which has cleaned up at every awards ceremony so far this year. Not bad for his debut feature film!
3. Streep Motion Picture 14/01/09It was a successful evening for Meryl Streep and the rest of the Doubt gang, as they collected the award for Best Ensemble Cast. Meryl was joined on stage by her co-stars, Amy Adams, Philip Seymour Hoffman and newcomer Viola Davis — who also picked up the award for Best Breakthrough Actress.
4. Patel Motion Picture 14/01/09No wonder Dev Patel’s looking so pleased. We would be too if we had just attended yet another star studded ceremony and picked up yet another well-deserved award! The actor stars in Slumdog Millionaire as a homeless orphan who grows up in the slums of Mumbai, before finding himself in the hotseat on an Indian version of Who Wants to be a Millionaire. Definitely on InStyle.co.uk’s must-see list for 2009.
5. Hathaway 1 Motion Picture 14/01/09Anne Hathaway may have missed out on a Golden Globe, but the National Board of Review Awards turned out to be a far more successful evening for her. Anne picked up the award for Best Actress for her role as a recovering drug addict in Rachel Getting Married. This is now the second prize that she's picked up for the role this awards season — she also shared a joint Best Actress gong with Meryl Streep at the Critics' Choice Awards — so perhaps an Oscar is on the horizon?
6. Hayek Goldberg Motion Picture 14/01/09Salma Hayek took to the stage to join host Whoopi Goldberg during the ceremony to present an award. Salma made the most of her famous curves in an Yves Saint Laurent 'Edition Soir' bustier and skirt in silk satin, which she teamed with glossy luxe waves and sparkling pendant earrings. Whoopi kept the crowd entertained throughout the ceremony in her role as host, and has recently announced that she might be coming out of retirement to feature in a new online sci-fi movie.
7. Watts Schreiber Motion Picture 14/01/09Naomi Watts and longtime partner Liev Schreiber hit the red carpet together hand in hand. The low-key couple have been dating for over three years, and with two kiddies in tow, are still going strong. Liev took a break from the tireless promotional tour of his latest film Defiance, which he stars in alongside Daniel Craig and Jamie Bell, to attend the awards ceremony in New York.
8. Lane Brolin Motion Picture 14/01/09Josh Brolin was given something to smile about at the National Board of Review Awards, which he attended with his wife Diane Lane. Josh was honoured with the prize for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Milk alongside Sean Penn. Brolin was quite the dapper gentleman in his grey suit, striped tie and black scarf, whilst Jumper actress Diane opted for an elegant plum-coloured halter neck gown.
9. Eastwood Ruiz Motion Picture 14/01/09
Clint Eastwood was the man of the evening, and arrived with his wife Dina Ruiz. Clint picked up the award for Best Actor for his role in Gran Torino, which has also directed. This is turning out to be a great awards season for the director, who is also receiving critical acclaim for his film Changeling, starring Angelina Jolie . Gran Torino stars Clint as a Korean War veteran, who tries to reform a young teenager who he catches trying to steal his prized Gran Torino car.
10. Amurri Motion Picture 14/01/09Eva Amurri opted for a simple purple satin dress on the red carpet, which she teamed with a black waist-cinching belt, black opaques and towering platforms. The Animals actress attended the awards ceremony with her step-dad Tim Robbins, who got up on stage to present Clint Eastwood with the Best Actor gong.
11. Graham Motion Picture 14/01/09Heather Graham was the veritable lady in red at the awards ceremony sponsored by Bulgari. The actress seems to have been lying low on the social scene of late, but chose to get her glad rags on and make an appearance on the red carpet in New York. Heather teamed her vibrant poppy red gown with a chic silver cuff on her upper arm, a simple silver necklace and matching red lippie.
12. Adams Motion Picture 14/01/09The asymmetric dress is a firmly established red carpet staple, and Amy Adams worked the trend in this luxe take on the LBD. An elegant up-do showed off the neckline, and fresh-faced make-up with bright pink lips prevented the overall look from being too vampish. Some sparkling jewels added the perfect finishing touch.
