The premiere of A Christmas Carol saw Cannes transformed into a winter wonderland, as huge snow machines were brought in and the ground was covered in a blanket of white. As one of the head judges at this year's festival Robin Wright Penn arrived to check out the blizzard accompanied by Colin Firth. We love that the actress was championing high street style too - instead of couture, Robin chose to don this electric blue Matthew Williamson for H&M tuxedo jacket.