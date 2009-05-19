5 Mar 2018
More action from the Croisette in Cannes
1. Cannes 190509 Colin Firth and Robin Wright Penn
The premiere of A Christmas Carol saw Cannes transformed into a winter wonderland, as huge snow machines were brought in and the ground was covered in a blanket of white. As one of the head judges at this year's festival Robin Wright Penn arrived to check out the blizzard accompanied by Colin Firth. We love that the actress was championing high street style too - instead of couture, Robin chose to don this electric blue Matthew Williamson for H&M tuxedo jacket.
2. Cannes 190509 Hlary Swank
Hilary Swank was another A-list actress to fly into Cannes for the famous film fest. The Million Dollar Baby starlet simply lit up the red carpet at the Looking for Eric premiere in this gorgeous metallic grey gown and Sergio Rossi satin sandals.
3. Cannes 190509 Paris Hilton
Oh for the lifestyle of a millionnairess socialite... Paris Hilton has been out and about in Cannes with beau Doug Reinhart, to promote her latest cinematic adventure - a film aptly entitled Paris, not France. Partying by night, and posing by day, the heiress whiled away the sunny afternoon by the poolside at the luxurious Hotel du Cap Eden-Roc.
4. Cannes 190509 Jean-Marc Barr and Rosanna Arquette
Monday night also saw the premiere of Antichrist on the Croisette, and Rosanna Arquette sparkled her way down the red carpet in this gold sequin-covered gown. The actress arrived arm-in-arm with former co-star Jean-Marc Barr, who was decidedly dapper in his cummerbund and bow-tie.
5. Cannes 190509 Doutzen Kroes
Walking pretty at the Antichrist premiere was Dutch-born model Doutzen Kroes. The Victoria's Secret Angel twirled in front of the cameras in her floaty grey dress and lace-up shoe boots, both by Azzedine Alaia.
6. Cannes 190509 Charlotte Gainsbourg
Antichrist star Charlotte Gainsbourg walked the carpet to promote the horror flick sporting a monochrome printed Balenciaga mini-dress, teamed with tough-look strappy Balenciaga heels. The actress stars opposite Willem Dafoe in the drama about a couple who retreat to a cabin in the woods following the death of their child, where they encounter some terrifying things...
7. Cannes 190509 Diane Kruger
She may have been a late arrival to the Cannes Film Festival, but Diane Kruger has done us proud, and already racked up an impressive number of stylish ensembles. For her second day in the French city, the star took a stroll thorugh the Carlton Hotel after having lunch with Harvey Weinstein and Quentin Tarantino, in a terribly chic Chanel boucle jacket. Well when in France...
8. Cannes 190509 Penelope Cruz and Pedro Almodovar
Tuesday afternoon saw the press photocall for Los Abrazos Rotos (Broken Embraces) directed by Pedro Almodovar and starring Penelope Cruz - who was simple-but-chic as ever in her strapless nude colour frock. The film, which is shot in the style of a 1950s American film noir, centres around a man who has shut himself away from society after loosing both his sight and the love of his life in a car accident.
9. Cannes 190509 Diane Kruger
Hurrah! The Kruger has finally set foot on Cannes soil! As one of our all-time fashion crushes, we couldn't wait for Diane Kruger to jet into Cannes and demonstrate some of that inimitable style of hers - and she certainly didn't disappoint. For her first appearance, the actress was snapped leaving her hotel on her way to a press conference sporting this adorable fuchsia Lanvin minidress.
10. Cannes 190509 Diane Kruger
Another outing and another cute ‘n' casual outfit from Diane Kruger. The starlet was out and about on the Croisette in this gorgeously girly ensemble of chiffon blouse, high-waisted skirt and oversized Tod's tote. Oh to have her wardrobe! Diane is in Cannes to promote her latest film Inglourious Basterds, in which she stars opposite Brad Pitt.
11. Cannes 190509 Hayden Panettiere
After a hard day's sunbathing on a luxurious yacht with Steve Jones, Hayden Panettiere slipped into something a little more glamorous for a night out on the town in Cannes. May's InStyle cover girl tottered off the boat showing off her newly topped-up tan in a shimmering mini, cream blazer and leg-lengthening nude Louboutins.
12. Cannes 190509 Eva Herzigova
En route to the Looking for Eric premiere, Eva Herzigova was snapped leaving the luxe Carlton Hotel looking the epitome of an old-school Hollywood starlet in that shimmering Atelier Versace gown. How glam?
13. Cannes 190509 Diane Kruger
For her first red carpet appearance, Diane Kruger pulled out all the stops in this cream strapless gown, which she nipped in at the waist with a skinny black belt. The starlet joined other VIP guests at the Jaeger Le-Coultre Boutique Opening.
