The stars were out and stunning for MoMA's Annual Film Benefit. SEE all the amazing outfits including, Blake Lively, Emma Stone, SJP, Miranda Kerr and more!
MoMA Film Benefit Honouring Pedro Almodovar
More Awards & Events
The Oscars Are Still So Male, and So White
-
1. Miranda Kerr
WOW is all we can say about the stunning patterned Peter Pilotto ensemble debuted by Victoria's Secret model Miranda Kerr at the Moma party in New York. It's the perfect mix of sporty and ladylike!
-
2. Blake Lively
Gossip Girl turned Chanel Mademoiselle Blake Lively hit the Moma party in New York in a killer knitted number by Chanel. Check out the texture of the peplum and the contrast print of the skirt - we LOVE!
-
3. Emma Stone
The Help leading lady Emma Stone never gets it wrong in the style stakes. We give her printed curve-skimming number top marks.
-
4. Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde was another starlet working a printed dress last night. We love the sweet floral pattern of her number.
-
5. Sarah Jessica Parker
The consummate fashionista, Sarah Jessica Parker worked a fluid silver maxi-dress under a tailored waistcoat.
-
6. Chloe Moretz
Chloe Moretz was ultra-feminine in a lace babydoll and contrast colour leggings.
-
7. Lara Stone and Francisco Costa
Supermodel Lara Stone chose a simple gold shift by Calvin Klein Collection and nude T-bar straps for the Moma party, amped up with bold red lips. Effortless and devastatingly sexy. Mrs David Walliams posed for snaps with the designer of her dress, Francisco Costa.
-
8. Elizabeth Olsen
Rising star Elizabeth Olsen wore a LBD with a twist to the Moma party in New York last night. We're smitten with the scarlet lining of this Chanel number, which was cinched at the waist with a satin belt of the same colour.
-
9. Karl Lagerfeld
Karl Lagerfeld's Chanel line seemed to have a monopoly on the dresses of the night, with both Blake Lively and Elizabeth Olsen sporting his designs.
-
10. Diane von Furstenberg
Designer and patron of the arts, Diane von Furstenberg, looked fabulous in a printed ensemble topped by a fur shrug.
-
11. Mario Testino
Super-snapper to the stars, Mario Testino hit the party in his signature sleek style.
-
12. Felicity Jones
Felicity Jones opted for a ruffled and satin little black dress for the VIP party.
-
13. Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore looked ready to party at the film bash in a floor-sweeping patterned skirt by Chanel.
-
14. Joan Smalls
Supermodel Joan Smalls showed off her ladylike side in this lace and beribboned confection. We love!
-
15. Miranda Kerr and Pedro Almodovar
The man of the hour, Pedro Almodovar, posed with Victoria's Secret stunner Miranda Kerr.
-
16. Elena Anaya
Clad in a blush dress, the beautiful actress hit the MoMA bash to honour her fellow Spaniard, Pedro Almodovar.
Miranda Kerr
WOW is all we can say about the stunning patterned Peter Pilotto ensemble debuted by Victoria's Secret model Miranda Kerr at the Moma party in New York. It's the perfect mix of sporty and ladylike!
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018