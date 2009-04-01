5 Mar 2018
Moet and Chandon: A Tribute to Cinema
1. Johansson1 Moet 24/03/09Last night London saw the most glamorous party of the year thus far. Moet et Chandon hosted a decadent, no expense spared bash to unveil Scarlett Johansson as the muse of their new ad campaign which was shot by celebrated photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott. The dress code was 'Hollywood glamour', and there were enough floor-length gowns and designer shoes to rival the Oscars. Scarlett flew in especially for the event and braved London's pouring rain to walk the red carpet beneath a giant umbrella; well, we couldn't have her ruining her vintage Givenchy!
2. Herzigova1 Moet 24/03/09Eva Herzigova was ultra-glamorous in a cherry red Dolce & Gabbana dress with a fur stole draped elegantly around her shoulders to stave off the cold. The supermodel was just one of the A-listers who stopped to sign the enormous Nebuchadnezzar (that's a very big bottle!) of Moet which stood on a plinth at the venue's entrance. The bottle is destined to be auctioned off in support of Oxfam, Scarlett's chosen charity. Scarlett Johansson, Will Young and Jasmine Guinness also inscribed their names in gold on the bottle.
3. Wheeler Moet 24/03/09Brit model Jacquetta Wheeler was the picture of elegance in her curve-hugging Roland Mouret one-shouldered gown. Stars embraced the red carpet theme of the event, as did the paparazzi who jostled to get the best shots of stars such as Jaquetta, Alice Dellal and Joseph Fiennes.
4. Newton Moet 24/03/09The fashionable Thandie Newton showed off her trim bod in a bodycon dress by Preen. The RocknRolla actress spent the evening in the exclusive VIP area, sitting on one of the custom-made Chesterfield sofas with her entourage. The exclusive, roped off area had been decorated with a keen eye for detail; each gold button on the sofa was in fact a gold Moet cork top.
5. Parfitt Holland Moet 24/03/09A jovial Henry Holland held court with Jade Parfitt and pal at Moet's Tribute to Cinema Party. Henry was dapper in J Lindberg on which he'd stamped his own inimitable style with the addition of badges and a bow tie.
6. Fiennes Moet 24/03/09A dapper Joseph Fiennes was joined by gorgeous girlfriend, Natalie Jackson Mendoza as projections of fireworks exploded over the walls of London's Big Sky Studio. The cavernous venue is normally used as a film set; the perfect setting for Moet's cinema themed soiree.
7. Gold Goblets Moet 24/03/09There was a gold motif running through the party; there were trays of golden goblets and guests perched on gilt sofas and chairs. There were even enormous bottles of Moet which had painstakingly been covered in gold leaf especially for the event.
8. Johansson2 Moet 24/03/09Scarlett Johansson added her name to the Nebuchadnezzar of Moet to be auctioned off for charity. The starlet is a keen supporter of charity work for climate change so she chose to donate the proceeds to aid agency Oxfam and their environmental work.
9. Delall Moet 24/03/09
Wearing a supersexy Patricia Field dress, hip model Alice Delall certainly put the wow factor into her red carpet outfit. She topped her frock with a rather cool leather jacket "this old thing? I actually found it in a skip!" she told InStyle. She declined to share the location of this fashion trove of a skip, however.
10. Dornan Moet 24/03/09The dreamy Jamie Dornan spent the evening hanging out with fellow young Brit actor Eddie Redmayne (he who played opposite Gemma Arterton in last year's adaption of Tess of the D'urbervilles). The pair hung out drinking Moet and grazing on the delicious canapés on offer. In keeping with the cinematic theme, there were cornets of fresh popcorn dusted with lemongrass and chilli salt or chantilly sugar. Yum!
11. Inge Friends Moet 24/03/09There was a real party vibe as the Moet bash got underway… The evening was fuelled with endless champagne and accompanied by a soundtrack provided by celebrity DJs Jefferson Hack and Mark Ronson. Model and party girl Olivia Inge got into the spirit of things with her dressed up pals.
12. Golan Moet 24/03/09Pretty socialite Hofit Golan was resplendent in a peppermint satin floor-length gown. The party girl about town wore her blonde locks in an elegant updo and whiled the night away circulating the room chatting to the gorgeous crowd.
13. Newton Johansson Moet 24/03/09
14. Black Hack Moet 24/03/09It wasn't just the hip young things partying at Moet's Tribute to Cinema bash; even the likes of Cilla Black were getting down with the kids to the sounds of Jefferson Hack's DJ set!
15. Inge Moet 24/03/09Olivia Inge channelled Hollywood stars of yesteryear with her dress and beauty look for the opulent extravaganza. Wearing a Grecian style gown the model teamed her frock with slicked-down hair in the style of a 20s silent screen star and striking matt orange-red lips. We love the look on Olivia!
16. Johansson3 Moet 24/03/09Scarlett Johansson set her Louboutin-clad foot on the red carpet she was welcomed by Moet et Chandon president, Frederic Cumenal. The charming Frenchman is clearly pleased with the results of the ad campaign they shot with Scarlett, saying; "Scarlett Johansson was the obvious choice as our ambassador because she, like Moet, has a magical story to tell and makes people dream." The beautiful images from the shoot were projected in supersize over the walls of the venue throughout the evening, and depict a barefoot Scarlett picnicking in the French countryside with a group of friends and of course, a bottle or two of Moet.
17. Guinness Moet 24/03/09We can't think of a more fitting party theme for Jasmine Guinness than Hollywood — all those glamorous frocks and red lipstick! The model turned designer is always a picture of vintage elegance in her delightful frocks and signature red lippy.
18. Parfitt Moet 24/03/09Jade Parfitt who is currently gracing the pages of InStyle's April issue in our My Shopping Haven story was by far the tallest girl in the room. The model donned a clingy LBD by Alice Temperley and spent the evening hanging out with pals Henry Holland and Jasmine Guinness.
19. Young Moet 24/03/09Will Young was in high spirits at the Moet party. He stopped to chat to InStyle but we weren't able to get a great deal of sense out of him; "I'm away with the fairies this evening I'm afraid as I'm celebrating!" Ah well, we're glad to see Will was enjoying himself and the champagne!
20. Stevens Moet 24/03/09How cute does Rachel Stevens look in her Lipsy jumpsuit? The sun-kissed Strictly Come Dancing star has been taking some well-deserved time out to relax and have a holiday following the Strictly tour. "I've been busy having meetings about my wedding all day," Rachel told InStyle, "and I still haven't decided who's going to design my dress!" We can't wait to find out...
21. Adeyemi Moet 24/03/09Cheeky model Tolula Adeyemi told InStyle "I'm normally a cocktail dress kind of girl — short dresses are really my thing. But I decided to go full length for the red carpet theme!"
22. Helvin Moet 24/03/09The beautiful Marie Helvin was as elegant as you would expect from a career model of her standing. Wearing a pencil skirt and wrap-around top, Marie left the glitz to the other partygoers. Check out the July issue of InStyle for the inside scoop on the Moet party where we hung out with Scarlett and Thandie in the VIP area, gossiped with models Eva Herzigova, Jacquetta Wheeler and Jade Parfitt and made friends with Mark Ronson...
