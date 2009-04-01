Scarlett Johansson set her Louboutin-clad foot on the red carpet she was welcomed by Moet et Chandon president, Frederic Cumenal. The charming Frenchman is clearly pleased with the results of the ad campaign they shot with Scarlett, saying; "Scarlett Johansson was the obvious choice as our ambassador because she, like Moet, has a magical story to tell and makes people dream." The beautiful images from the shoot were projected in supersize over the walls of the venue throughout the evening, and depict a barefoot Scarlett picnicking in the French countryside with a group of friends and of course, a bottle or two of Moet.