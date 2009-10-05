5 Mar 2018
MOBO Awards 2009
-
1. MOBO Awards 09 JLS
JLS must be on cloud 9 right now, not only did their debut single Beat Again top the UK charts, now they've won two MOBO Awards. The lads won in the Best Newcomer and Best Song category and also performed on the night.
-
2. MOBO Awards 09 Alexandra Burke
Alexandra Burke looked stunning on the red carpet at this year's MOBO Awards. The X Factor winner, who was nominated in the Best UK Newcomer category, wore a Pucci multi-tone blue asymmetric minidress and black heels.
-
3. MOBO Awards 09 N-Dubz
Chart-toppers N-Dubz dazzled on the red carpet in colour co-ordinated red outfits. London trio N-Dubz (L-R Richard 'Fazer' Rawson, Tula 'Tulisa' Contostavlos and Dino 'Dappy' Contostavlos) won Best UK Act and Best Album, for Uncle B. They also performed on the night.
-
4. MOBO Awards 09 Diversity
Britain's Got Talent winners Diversity arrived together on the red carpet (all 11 of them) in matching trainer, jeans and jacket get-ups with alternate purple and white hats. The amazing dance crew took a break from their tour to perform a Michael Jackson dance routine on the night.
-
5. MOBO Awards 09 Peter Andre
Peter Andre arrived looking super-cool in a satin and sequin detailed jacket, jeans and dark shades.
-
6. MOBO Awards 09 Kelly Rowland
Kelly Rowland made a surprise appearance at the MOBOs this year. The Destiny's Child singer worked the biker chick look in a leather jacket and tight-fitting trousers complete with amazing Christian Louboutin leopard-print boots. Kelly also provided one of the musical highlights, joining French DJ and producer David Guetta on stage to perform their No1 hit, When Love Takes Over.
-
7. MOBO Awards 09 Flawless
Another dance crew from Britain's Got Talent, Flawless, attended the MOBOs, again in matching outfits.
-
8. MOBO Awards 09 Chipmunk
Last year's MOBOs best newcomer, Chipmunk, beat international competition from Eminem and Kanye West to take the best hip-hop award. The singer arrived on the red carpet wearing a hooded jacket complete with a standard set of bling in the form of a long necklace and two super-sized rings.
-
9. MOBO Awards 09 Kid British
Kid British arrived on the red carpet wearing matching jackets (a common theme with the boy groups on the night). They wore checked shirts and grey jackets and looked ultra-cool.
-
10. MOBO Awards 09 Beverley Knight
Beverley Knight also attended the event wearing a one-shouldered black wet-look dress with an amazing waist belt and oversized purple clutch.
-
11. MOBO Awards 09 Taio Cruz
Taio Cruz also performed a standout performance on the night singing the hit Knock You Down with Keri Hilson.
-
12. MOBO Awards 09 Reggie Yates
This year's MOBO Awards were hosted by none other than ace Radio One DJ Reggie Yates with Keri Hilson. Reggie looked sharp in a navy and black suit with a contrasting yellow belt.
-
13. MOBO Awards 09 Mr Hudson
Mr Hudson attended the MOBOs in a classic all black outfit. He was up for Best UK Act but lost out to N-Dubz.
-
14. MOBO Awards 09 La Toya Jackson
La Toya Jackson wore a stunning floor-length black gown to this year's MOBO Awards. La Toya joined her brother Jermaine on stage to collect an award in honour of Michael Jackson.
-
15. MOBO Awards 09 Jermaine Jackson
Jermaine Jackson arrived on the red carpet with his wife wearing a colourful floral jacket and black tie. Jermaine picked up Michael Jackson's posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award with his sister La Toya Jackson.
MOBO Awards 09 JLS
JLS must be on cloud 9 right now, not only did their debut single Beat Again top the UK charts, now they've won two MOBO Awards. The lads won in the Best Newcomer and Best Song category and also performed on the night.
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018