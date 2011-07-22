5 Mar 2018
Miu Miu Muta party
-
1. Diane Kruger in Miu Miu
Our No 1 fashionista was ahead of the style game at a Miu Miu party in LA in a black Forties-style crepe dress with embellished sleeves and a midi-skirt from the fashion house's forthcoming autumn/winter collection.
-
2. Diane Kruger in Miu Miu
As per usual with Diane, it's all in the details: the dress features a deep slit on the back to up the sexy factor, and the platform sandals and oversized clutch keep it modern.
-
3. Hailee Steinfeld in Miu Miu
We can see just why Miuccia Prada chose 14-year-old Hailee as the face of the Miu Miu autumn/winter campaigns - she's chic, quirky and adorable all rolled into one! At last night's fash bash she looked totally elegant (and age-appropriate) in a blush-coloured Sixties-style shift with cute embellished collar.
-
4. Emma Roberts in Miu Miu
Emma was a veritable golden girl in a gilded foil frock and chunky platform sandals.
-
5. Cat Deeley in Miu Miu
The Brit It-girl certainly knows how to work an embellished shift - check out those killer pins!
-
6. Camilla Belle in Miu Miu
Camilla worked a very grown-up printed dress with nipped-in waist with Miu Miu's new curve-heeled courts for a ladylike ensemble.
-
7. Ashley Tisdale in ASOS
The High School Musical blonde bombshell, who Tweeted her excitement about the event, was darling in a LWD by ASOS and berry-coloured suede platform sandals by Miu Miu.
-
8. Malin Akerman in Miu Miu
The white dress is this summer's evening staple and with her golden skin and honey-toned hair, actress Malin works it to perfection!
-
9. Kate Mara in Miu Miu
Actress Kate Mara was fashion-forward in a printed miniskirt teamed with a two-toned blouse and square-toe courts.
