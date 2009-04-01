5 Mar 2018
Missoni Boutique Opening Party
1. Group Missoni party 19/03/09
Fresh from showing her latest collection in Milan, Angela Missoni arrived in London for the opening of the new boutique on Sloane Street — the brand's first standalone store in the UK. The designer welcomed the likes of Jade Parfitt and Jasmine Guinness through the door to have a browse (who were both looking impeccably stylish in Missoni, naturally.)
2. Nash Missoni Party 19/03/09Kate Nash also turned up to take a wander round the new London boutique, looking cute in a Missoni Rosetta woven frock, which tied at the waist with a pink bow. The singer was checking out the exciting goodie bags on offer, which each contained a beautiful Missoni pillow.
3. Margherita Missoni party 19/03/09Margherita Missoni was the hostess with the mostess in her asymmetric ruffled dress, which she teamed with a pair of opaque tights to ward off that London evening chill. Face-framing curls and a metallic clutch completed the party-perfect look.
4. Wheeler Missoni Party 19/03/09Jacquetta Wheeler was pretty as a picture in her peachy-hued Missoni Maranta silk dress, cinched in at the waist with a kimono style belt. The long awaited UK store is just the start in a series of ventures for the fashion house, who are hoping to open their first hotel in Edinburgh later on during the year.
5. Grand Missoni Party 19/03/09
Katie Grand decided to go against the grain and opted out of wearing a Missoni frock, deciding instead on this wow-factor fuchsia fur Dolce and Gabbana coat. The style maven teamed her striking coat with typically fashion forward Louis Vuitton bunny ears and embellished tribal heels.
6. Jagger Missoni Party 19/03/09After the boutique party, the stylish set hit London eaterie Locanda Locatelli on Seymour street for a celebratory sit-down meal. Jade Jagger was bright and beautiful in her striped Missoni Brina dress with ruffle detailing down the sides, accessorised with gold cuff bracelets and gorgeous green droplet earrings.
7. Arterton Missoni Party 19/03/09Spring has well and truly sprung for Gemma Arterton, who attended the dinner in this floral Missoni Resort mini-dress. The Bond Girl bid goodbye to any sign of Winter, daring to bare a set of perfectly toned pins.
