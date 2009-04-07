5 Mar 2018
Mischa Barton's Birthday Party, Paris
1. Barton birthday 25/01/09Mischa Barton was the birthday girl over the weekend, and threw a 'Parisian jetset' themed party to celebrate turning 23. The actress blew out the candles on her cake at the trendy Caviar Kaspia restaurant in Paris. We hope she made a wish!
2. Barton Lazareanu birthday 25/01/09
Mischa Barton was in high spirits at the party as she celebrated with her friend, Canadian model Irina Lazareanu. The pair were laughing and dancing together all night. There was no sign of Mischa's current flame at the birthday bash — the actress is currently dating Kooks frontman Luke Pritchard. But the actress hopped on the train back to London the next day to see him.
3. Barton Von Teese birthday 25/01/09Also out to celebrate Mischa Barton's birthday was the ever-elegant Dita Von Teese, who was donning a chic silver silk dress. Mischa spent her birthday weekend in Paris, checking out some of the shows during the Haute Couture fashion week. Both her and her new pal Dita were spotted front row at Dior the previous day.
4. Valli Barton birthday 25/01/09
Mischa Barton struck a pose with Giambattista Valli at her party in gay-Paree. The OC starlet got her glad rags on to celebrate turning 23, and in her typical boho-luxe style was sporting a dramatic feathered frock, teamed with layered necklaces, bangles aplenty and some seriously smokey eyes. Having arrived wearing a chic wide-brimmed hat, Mischa decided to swap it for a far more party-appropriate birthday tiara as the night went on.
