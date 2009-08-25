5 Mar 2018
Milla Jovovich's Wedding
1. Milla Jovovich 240809 group
Milla Jovovich threw her hands up in celebration after she wed her beau of eight years, Paul W.S. Anderson at their Beverly Hills home.
2. Milla Jovovich 240809 hands in the air
Milla looked over the moon as she posed for photos in her beautiful silk dress with a bow-embellished neckline.
3. Milla Jovovich 240809 with petals
Hello, petal: Milla channelled hippie-luxe on her wedding day with beautiful white petals scattered all over the marquee, and flowers prettily scattered through her tumbling tresses. Sigh.
4. Milla Jovovich 240809 with Ever
Boho bride: The happy couple couldn’t wipe the ear-to-ear grins from their faces as they celebrated with their button-cute daughter, Ever.
5. Milla Jovovich 240809 with flowers
After saying 'I do' in front of 50 guests in the garden of their Beverly Hills home, Milla and Paul couldn't have looked happier - or cuter!
