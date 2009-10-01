5 Mar 2018
Milan Fashion Week amFAR Event
-
1. amFAR 290909 Donatella Versace and Janet Jackson
Janet Jackson had it all wrapped up at the amFAR bash Milan Fashion Week bash in a stunning ruched gown created by Donatella Versace, who also looked fab in a gold-waisted, clingy black dress.
-
2. amFAR 290909 Chanel Iman
Strike a pose! Chanel Iman rocked her best model look in a slinky black dress and FIERCE studded platforms at the amFAR bash. Stunning.
-
3. amFAR 290909 Kanye West, Amber Rose
So cool, they rule! Kanye West and his gorgeous girlfriend Amber Rose sported all-black ensembles at the amFAR bash, with Amber releasing her inner rock chick.
-
4. amFAR 290909 Dita Von Teese
Dita Von Teese was fully ruched at amFAR’s inaugural Milan Fashion Week event in a fuchsia bold-shouldered dress.
-
5. amFAR 290909 Linda Evangelista
Linda Evangelista opted for a high-octane look at the Milan Fashion Week amFAR event by teaming a sleek black dress and fur stole with a statement collar necklace.
-
6. amFAR 290909 Missoni
Margherita Missoni was stunning in stop’em dead red as she posed for pics in her fabulous fringed gown with Ferruccio Ferragamo at the Milan Fashion Week amFAR bash.
-
7. amFAR 290909 Rachel Bilson
Rachel Bilson managed to play it safe but still look fantastic in a floor-length gown, accessorised with red lips and dazzling drop earrings.
-
8. amFAR 290909 Donatella Versace
We’re loving Donatella Versace’s skintight black pencil dress with a metallic waist accent. Ultra-glamorous.
-
9. amFAR 290909 Dean and Dan Caten
Pink tux with black lapels? DSquared’s twins Dean and Dan Caten were pushing style boundaries again at amFAR’s inaugural Milan Fashion Week bash.
