5 Mar 2018
Michelle Obama's Family Holiday
1. Obama Holiday 270809
Barack and Michelle Obama have been enjoying a family break in Martha’s Vineyard and, just like any other family, they stopped off to order some take-away. It was obviously a big event for the staff – spot the snapper in the background getting a photo of the President.
2. Obama Holiday 270809 laid back and summery
Looking laidback and summery in an all-white outfit, Michelle Obama enjoyed some quality time with 11-year-old Malia and 8-year-old Sasha.
3. Obama Holiday 270809 hat
In a sun-shielding cap and sunnies, Barack Obama greeted the locals at Oyster Watcha beach in Edgartown.
4. Obama Holiday 270809 Barack Michelle with fans
Proving he’s an all-round nice guy and people person, Barack took time out to personally meet fans.
5. Obama Holiday 270809 ready to order
Ready to order? Barack, Michelle and the girls worked up an appetite after spending two hours on a private beach.
6. Obama Holiday 270809 in shades
Michelle Obama kept it light in white and shielded her eyes from the sun in a cool pair of black shades.
7. Obama Holiday 270809 shaking hands
So pleased to meet you: Barack spent a lot of time ensuring he personally greeted locals who’d turned up just to see him.
8. Obama Holiday 270809 Michelle with kids
As Sasha and Malia enjoyed a Coke, Michelle showed off her pretty, embellished black top.
9. Obama Holiday 270809 table
The whole family and some friends sat at a picnic table at Nancy’s, where they enjoyed fried seafood.
10. Obama Holiday 270809 grin
Grin for the girls: Barack looked pleased as punch to be enoying a relaxed lunch with his favourite ladies.
