5 Mar 2018
Michael Kors boutique opening, London
-
1. Eve Herzigova Michael Kors store opening 28/04/09
Michael Kors welcomed a whole host of his celebrity fans to a private party to celebrate the launch of his Bond Street store. Naturally, InStyle were on the guestlist — as was the lovely Eva Herzigova, who was sparkling in a pair of golden sequinned trousers. “I’m not in head-to-toe Michael Kors,” Eva told us. “But when you look at my outfit, what catches your eye? That’s Michael!”
-
2. Erin O'Connor Michael Kors store opening 28/04/09
Erin O'Connor was another model guest at the sleek store opening party, arriving in a black and gold sequinned mini-dress and clasping a bright orange clutch — both Michael Kors. Looking cool as a cucumber, you'd never have guessed that she was actually the exact opposite... “This dress is cashmere and I’m over heated!” she laughed. Perhaps she was regretting the leather jacket and the footless tights as well…(Which, she informed us, were from Accessorize and that she had cut the feet off herself!)
-
3. Amber and Yasmin Le Bon Michael Kors store opening 28/04/09
Mother and daughter duo Amber Le Bon and Yasmin Le Bon, also arrived to check out the new Bond Street boutique. Amber was dressed for the warm weather in her aqua shift and dove grey boyfriend blazer, while mum Yasmin opted to team her shimmering blue skirt with a black top and gold waist-cincher. As a hot new up and coming stylista, we were curious to find out what Amber's top style tips for spring summer were… The answer? “Keep smiling!” she told us. “A smile is always the thing.” Ah, bless.
-
4. Models Michael Kors store opening 28/04/09
As the VIP guests entered the boutique they were greeted with a glass of Ferrari champagne by models decked out in the latest Michael Kors creations. Bright block colours, skin-tight bandage dresses and cut-outs a plenty, just looking at the models had us daydreaming about hot summer getaways.
-
5. Jacquetta Wheeler Michael Kors store opening 28/04/09
Looking her usual uber-glam self, Jacquetta Wheeler also arrived to check out the lavish Bond street boutique, and was trying on pairs of oversized sunnies with Eva Herzigova. It must be a real nightmare having to be prepared to be papped at any moment (one can only imagine!) and InStyle spotted the supermodel pair checking each other's teeth for signs of lipstick, food or anything else similarly unphotogenic!
-
6. Carmen Kass and Eva Herzigova Michael Kors store opening 28/04/09
Ever the social butterfly, Eva Herzigova was also hanging out with another of her super-pals, Estonian model Carmen Kass. Both beauties have modelled for Michael Kors in the past, and were no doubt eyeing-up some of the goods on offer in the new London store.
-
7. Models Michael Kors store opening 28/04/09
Guests were treated to delicious canapés in the form of crab salad on mini gem lettuce leaves, smoked salmon on rounds of beetroot risotto and figs wrapped in Parma ham, as they browsed the store and admired the models. The boutique pays homage to iconic Hollywood glamour, with black-and-white photographs of Robert Redford, Jessica Lange Goldie Hawn adorning the bright white walls, shiny chrome and mirrored doors and accents, and fresh white leather sofas.
-
8. Princess Beatrice Michael Kors store opening 28/04/09
It must be quite a coup as an American throwing a party in London to secure a royal at your bash. Princess Beatrice got in on the Michael Kors store launch, joining guests at the super-exclusive pre party dinner at the Dorchester's China Tang restaurant.
-
9. Kristin Scott Thomas and Michael Kors store opening 28/04/09
It was his big evening, and Michael Kors was lapping up the London vibes at his party last night; "I love having a London store" he told InStyle, "I'm a big London fan! I love it here, to go to the theatre, and the shopping. What I also love is the great mix of people.” He was joined by Kristin Scott Thomas who made a rare London appearance to attend his do. The Paris-based actress is currently filming Lennon biopic, Nowhere Boy, directed by Sam Taylor-Wood and due for release early next year.
-
10. Elle MacPherson and David Walliams Michael Kors store opening 28/04/09
The mere mention of the name Michael Kors had all the old supers out on the town, with the ever-elegant Elle Macpherson also putting in an appearance at the VIP dinner — reminding us exactly why she's 'The Body' in a figure-hugging white mini-dress. The yummy mummy was having a catch up with funnyman David Walliams before sitting down for the sumptuous meal.
-
11. Plum Sykes Michael Kors store opening 28/04/09
Novelist Plum Sykes was joined the Michael Kors pre party dinner at China Tang last night. The Debutante Divorcee novelist donned a slim-fit black frock which she teamed with a purple clutch and fur stole.
Eve Herzigova Michael Kors store opening 28/04/09
Michael Kors welcomed a whole host of his celebrity fans to a private party to celebrate the launch of his Bond Street store. Naturally, InStyle were on the guestlist — as was the lovely Eva Herzigova, who was sparkling in a pair of golden sequinned trousers. “I’m not in head-to-toe Michael Kors,” Eva told us. “But when you look at my outfit, what catches your eye? That’s Michael!”
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018