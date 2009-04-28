It was his big evening, and Michael Kors was lapping up the London vibes at his party last night; "I love having a London store" he told InStyle, "I'm a big London fan! I love it here, to go to the theatre, and the shopping. What I also love is the great mix of people.” He was joined by Kristin Scott Thomas who made a rare London appearance to attend his do. The Paris-based actress is currently filming Lennon biopic, Nowhere Boy, directed by Sam Taylor-Wood and due for release early next year.