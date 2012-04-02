Going to the opera is a dressy affair but Hollywood upped the ante last night at the annual opening of New York’s Metropolitan Opera, sponsored by Yves Saint Laurent. See January Jones, Amber Heard, Emma Roberts, Chloe Moretz and Emmy Rossum style up the red carpet!
Metropolitan Opera Party
-
1. Amber Heard in Yves Saint Laurent
Amber Heard was the epitome of glamour at the Metropolitan Opera premiere in a figure-skimming gown by Yves Saint Laurent. The fashion house sponsored the event, which saw celebs take in the premiere performance of Jules Massenet’s Manon.
-
2. January Jones in Yves Saint Laurent
Mad Men’s January Jones showed off her backless gown on the red carpet to stunning effect.
-
3. Amber Heard in Yves Saint Laurent
Amber Heard's black gown was just as sexy from the front...
(Click Next to see the back)
-
4. Amber Heard in Yves Saint Laurent
... as it was from the back, which boasted criss-cross straps and a bustle on the skirt. With her towering up-do and classic red lips, she looks every inch the modern Marilyn Monroe.
-
5. January Jones in Yves Saint Laurent
We heart January Jones' bouffant bob hairstyle.
-
6. Chloe Moretz in Yves Saint Laurent
Chloe Moretz looked pleased as punch to be hitting the swanky gala in a navy and black strapless gown (by Yves Saint Laurent, natch).
-
7. Emmy Rossum in Yves Saint Laurent
Emmy Rosum stood out from the crowd in Yves Saint Laurent’s signature magenta shade.
-
8. Emma Roberts in Yves Saint Laurent
Emma Roberts was chic and age-appropriate in a strapless jumpsuit accessorised with a statement belt.
-
9. Dree Hemingway in Yves Saint Laurent
Model Dree Hemingway did it like the boys in a chic white trouser suit brightened up with a pink satin box clutch.
-
10. Chloe Moretz in Yves Saint Laurent
Budding fashionista Chloe Moretz proved chokers are making a comeback by pairing a velvet collar with her elegant strapless dress.
-
11. Chloe Moretz in Yves Saint Laurent
Clad in cascading ruffles, Chloe Grace made a stunning entrance into the Metropolitan Opera hall with her dapper date.
-
12. Patricia Clarkson
Patricia Clarkson went all out, hitting the red carpet in a velvet column gown complete with a cape and opera-length gloves.
